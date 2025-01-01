The morning of New Year's Day saw an explosive revelation regarding the atmosphere within the Indian dressing room, with head coach Gautam Gambhir reported to be particularly furious about the way his team has been playing. As per a report, there were several disagreements between Gambhir, BCCI selectors and captain Rohit Sharma, amid other problems. However, former India cricketer Irfan Pathan has seemingly sent a cryptic message regarding the news. Pathan took to social media to state that matters that take place inside the dressing room should stay there.

"What happens in the dressing room, should stay in the dressing room!" posted Irfan Pathan on X.

In a report by The Indian Express, huge problems boiling up within the Team India dressing room were spoken about. Chief among them was the fact that Gambhir, Rohit and the BCCI selectors don't see eye-to-eye with each other on several aspects.

Gambhir had reportedly told the team that he had "had enough" after the defeat to Australia in the fourth Test in Melbourne, and stated that now the team would only play as per his strategy. As per the report, Gambhir and Rohit have also disagreed on team selections such as those of Harshit Rana and Washington Sundar.

The report also suggested that Gambhir had requested for the inclusion of Cheteshwar Pujara in the squad for the Australia tour, a wish that was rejected by the selection committee led by Ajit Agarkar.

While such strong discussions may hint at a rift within the dressing room, the fact that they have come out and haven't been dealt with internally in a firm manner is seemingly what Pathan is pointing at.

It is important to remember that Pathan played with all of Gambhir, Rohit and Agarkar in close quarters for Team India during his playing days.