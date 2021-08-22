The second day of the second Test match between the West Indies and Pakistan at the Sabina Park in Kingston was washed out on Saturday without a ball being bowled. Pakistan had ended the first day's play at a score of 212/4 after recovering from three early blows. The Windies, who are leading the two-match series 1-0, would have hoped to regain control of the Kingston Test with some early wickets on Day 2 but rain forced them to wait in the dressing room for the entire day.

The hosts made the most of the opportunity, though, and were seen in high spirits as they decided to play cricket among themselves inside the dressing room itself, a video posted on Twitter by Cricket West Indies showed.

In the video, left-arm spinner Jomel Warrican is seen facing a delivery from pacer Chemar Holder. As Warrican leaves the ball, it hits his right knee and Holder and the others in the dressing room start celebrating what they deem to be an LBW dismissal.

Warrican, however, remains adamant about not walking and calls for a mock DRS review. In steps former team captain Jason Holder, who asks for the delivery to be reenacted in slow motion.

Batsman Shamarh Brooks then takes up on-field umpiring duties and hilariously takes it upon himself to replay the line and length of the ball. He does it twice, just to be sure.

After seeing the mock reenactment of the delivery in question, Holder delivers his verdict: Warrican is out!

Watch the video here:

Meanwhile in the West Indies locker room...



Jomel Warrican calls for a player review after being signalled LBW off a delivery from Chemar Holder.



3rd umpire @Jaseholder98 reviews ball tracking and has made a decision for the "big screen"! #MenInMaroon #RainDelay pic.twitter.com/RHiOY5Mt0Q — Windies Cricket (@windiescricket) August 21, 2021

The West Indies are seeking a first Test series win over Pakistan in 21 years and had won the first Test narrowly by one wicket.