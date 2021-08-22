Story ProgressBack to home
West Indies vs Pakistan: Rain Washes Out Day 2 Of 2nd Test
Heavy rain and a sodden outfield resulted in the abandonment of the second day's play of the second Test between the West Indies and Pakistan.
Not a single ball could be bowled due to rain on Day 2 of the second West Indies-Pakistan Test.© AFP
- Day 2 of the 2nd Test between West Indies and Pakistan was abandoned
- Not a single ball could be bowled during the day due to rain
- Pakistan were 212/4 at the end of the first day's play at Sabina Park
Heavy rain and a sodden outfield resulted in the abandonment of the second day's play of the second Test between the West Indies and Pakistan at Sabina Park on Saturday without a ball being bowled. Pakistan will resume their first innings on the third day, weather permitting, at 212 for four after they were put in to bat. Having lost the first Test at the same venue a week earlier by one wicket, the visitors will see the loss of the day as a setback to their quest for a series-levelling victory.
West Indies are seeking their first Test series victory over Pakistan for 21 years.
