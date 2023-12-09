West Indies will take on England in the third of the three-match ODI series on Saturday, December 9, at Kensington Oval in Bridgetown, Barbados, West Indies. The match will start at 11:00 PM IST. Both teams have won one match apiece and will play in the decider for the T20 trophy.

WI vs ENG pitch report

The average score by the team batting first in the last 10 matches at the venue is 225.

Fielding first is recommended at this stadium, with the team batting second winning 80 per cent of the matches.

WI vs ENG weather report

The temperature at the Kensington Oval is predicted to be 26 degrees Celsius with 84 per cent humidity.

WI vs ENG Fantasy 11 Prediction: Top captain and vice-captain picks

Shai Hope: West Indies batter Shai Hope has scored 177 runs in two matches of the series at an average of 177 and a strike rate of 117.22. He has smashed one half-century and one ton and achieved the highest score of 109 not out.

Harry Brook: England's Harry Brook has made 114 runs in two matches and is the team's leading run-getter this season. He has a strike rate of 94.21 and averages 114. He also has one half-century to his name in the series.

Gudakesh Motie: The West Indies bowler has taken four wickets in two matches. Gudakesh Motie's best spell for this season is 2/34 and his average is 20.75.

Rehan Ahmed: The England bowler has racked up four wickets in two matches so far at an average of 20.00. Rehan Ahmed's 2/40 is his top bowling performance of the series.

WI vs ENG squads

West Indies: Alick Athanaze, Brandon King, Keacy Carty, Kjorn Ottley, Sherfane Rutherford, Shimron Hetmyer, Romario Shepherd, Roston Chase, Shai Hope (c & wk), Alzarri Joseph, Gudakesh Motie, Matthew Forde, Oshane Thomas and Yannic Cariah

England: Harry Brook, Ollie Pope, Will Jacks, Zak Crawley, Liam Livingstone, Rehan Ahmed, Sam Curran, Ben Duckett (wk), Jos Buttler (c & wk), Phil Salt (wk), Brydon Carse, Gus Atkinson, John Turner, Matthew Potts and Tom Hartley

WI vs ENG Fantasy 11 team

Wicket-keepers: Shai Hope

Batters: Harry Brook, Will Jacks, Alick Athanaze, Sherfane Rutherford

All-rounders: Romario Shepherd, Sam Curran

Bowlers: Gudakesh Motie, Rehan Ahmed, Gus Atkinson, Liam Livingstone

Captain: Shai Hope

Vice-captain: Harry Brook

West Indies vs England head-to-head record in ODI

West Indies and England have battled against each other on 104 occasions in ODIs. While West Indies have won 45 matches, England have emerged victorious on 53 instances. Meanwhile, six matches have ended without a result.

The last five ODI contests have seen West Indies win on two occasions and England on three occasions. The highest score in these five encounters is 418 by England while the lowest has been 113 by England.

West Indies vs England 3rd ODI prediction

England are expected to win the next contest as they have won three of the last five matches against West Indies.