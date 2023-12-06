West Indies vs England 2nd ODI, Live Updates:West Indies square off against England in the second ODI of the three-match series on Wednesday in Antigua. West Indies have already taken 1-0 lead in the series with a win over England in the first match. The Jos Buttler-lead side look for redemption in the second ODI. Earlier on Sunday, Chasing a big target of 326 runs, West Indies rode on Shai Hope's century to secure a 4-wicket victory. Alick Athanaze's 66 and Romario Shepherd's 49 also played a big role in the hosts' triumph. (Live Scorecard)