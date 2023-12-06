Story ProgressBack to home
West Indies vs England 2nd ODI, Live Score Updates
West Indies vs England 2nd ODI, Live Updates: West Indies square off against England in the second ODI of the three-match series on Wednesday
WI vs ENG, 2nd ODI, Live Updates; West Indies take on England© AFP
West Indies vs England 2nd ODI, Live Updates:West Indies square off against England in the second ODI of the three-match series on Wednesday in Antigua. West Indies have already taken 1-0 lead in the series with a win over England in the first match. The Jos Buttler-lead side look for redemption in the second ODI. Earlier on Sunday, Chasing a big target of 326 runs, West Indies rode on Shai Hope's century to secure a 4-wicket victory. Alick Athanaze's 66 and Romario Shepherd's 49 also played a big role in the hosts' triumph. (Live Scorecard)
2nd ODI, England in West Indies, 3 ODI Series, 2023, Dec 06, 2023
Play In Progress
WI
35/4 (8.2)
ENG
Sir Vivian Richards Stadium, North Sound, Antigua
England won the toss and elected to field
CRR: 4.20
% chance to win
ENG 77%
WI 23%
Batsman
Shai Hope
13 (9)
Sherfane Rutherford
0* (2)
Bowler
Sam Curran
18/3 (4.2)
Gus Atkinson
16/1 (4)
Topics mentioned in this article
Get the Latest Women's Premier League 2024 Updates and check out WPL Auction 2024.Like us on Facebook or follow us on Twitter for more sports updates. You can also download the NDTV Cricket app for Android or iOS.
WI vs ENG, 2nd ODI, Live Updates
No run.
Four!
No run.
Good length ball outside the off stump. Shai Hope plays a perfect cover drive but there is brilliant stop in the field at covers denying him any run.
FOUR! Class written all over it! Gus Atkinson overpitches this time, on middle, Shai Hope shows the full face of the bat and times the drive between the non-striker and the bowler to pick up another boundary.
Hits the length hard on the strumps. Shai Hope looking to tuck it to deep square leg but misses out on the opportunity.
FOUR! What a shot by the skipper Shai Hope. Pitched up on the stumps and Shai Hope takes the front foot out and punches the ball straight to the right of the bowler and finds a beautiful boundary.
Sherfane Rutherford walks out to the middle now.
OUT! LBW! This is a disaster for West Indies as it is Shimron Hetmyer who has to walk back to the dressing room. Pitched up straight on the leg stump line from over the wicket this time. Shimron Hetmyer looks to walk across and flick the ball to the leg side but misses the ball completely. The ball hits him on the pads and there is a huge shout for LBW, turned down. Jos Buttler takes the review and it is seen on Ball Tracking that the ball is pitched in line and goes on to hit the stumps.
Is that out? A loud shout for LBW against Shimron Hetmyer but turned down by the umpire. Jos Buttler has a word with Sam Curran and takes the review. Nothing on UltraEdge and it is three reds on Ball Tracking. Fantastic review from England and the on-field decision will have to be overturned.
Hits the length again on the off stump. Shimron Hetmyer blocks it off the front foot.
Another good length ball on the off stump. Shimron Hetmyer offers a front foot block to point.
Pitched up, swinging away from the left hander. Shimron Hetmyer takes the front leg out and pushes the ball straight to covers.
Shimron Hetmyer is the new man in with West Indies struggling at 23-3.
OUT! CAUGHT! This is turning out to be a very different day for Sam Curran after the last game. What a delivery angling across the right-hander after pitching on the middle stump line. Brandon King stays stuck on the crease and pushes at the ball getting a thick outside edge straight to Zak Crawley standing on the 3rd slip position. England right on top at the moment.
Pitched up on the leg stump line. Shai Hope flicks the ball to the right of mid on and takes a single.
Targets the stumps again from a fuller length. Brandon King punches the ball getting an inside part towards mid on to end the over.
Pitched up on the off stump. Brandon King pushes the ball straight to mid off.
Another good length ball on the off stump. Brandon King takes the front leg out and blocks it well back to the bowler.
Another pace up ball on the stumps. Brandon King stands on the crease and gets a hit on the thigh pad.