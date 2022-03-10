Resuming batting on Day 3, West Indies will be aiming to reduce the deficit against England's first innings score in their ongoing first Test match at the Sir Vivian Richards Stadium in Antigua, on Thursday. In response to England's first innings total of 311, the hosts reached 202 for four at Stumps on Day 2, with Nkrumah Bonner and Jason Holder set to resume batting. Kraigg Brathwaite top-scored for the side on Day 2 with a knock of 55 runs off 70 balls. Meanwhile, for England's bowling department, Chris Woakes, Craig Overton, Mark Wood and Ben Stokes have taken a wicket each. (LIVE SCORECARD)

