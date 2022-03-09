Story ProgressBack to home
West Indies vs England, 1st Test, Day 2: Live Cricket Score And Updates
West Indies vs England, 1st Test: England will be aiming to add more runs to their first innings total on Day 2 in Antigua.
WI vs ENG, 1st Test: Jonny Bairstow plays a shot for England.© AFP
England will resume batting on Day 2 of the ongoing first Test match vs West Indies at the Sir Vivian Richards Stadium in Antigua, on Wednesday. The visitors posted 268 for six at Stumps on Day 1 with Jonny Bairstow and Chris Woakes remaining unbeaten. Bairstow smashed 109 runs off 216 balls and will be aiming to add more runs to the scoreboard. Meanwhiles, Woakes registered 24 runs off 51 balls. For West Indies' bowling department, Kemar Roach, Jayden Seales, Jason Holder have taken two wickets each. (LIVE SCORECARD)
West Indies vs England, 1st Test, Day 2, Live Cricket Score And Updates, Sir Vivian Richards Stadium, Antigua
1st Test, Richards-Botham Trophy, 2022, Mar 08, 2022
Day 2 | Morning Session
WI
ENG
291/8 (95.2)
Sir Vivian Richards Stadium, Antigua
England won the toss and elected to bat
CRR: 3.05
% chance to win
ENG 50%
Draw 26%
WI 24%
Batsman
Jonny Bairstow
126* (240)
Mark Wood
0 (9)
Bowler
Jayden Seales
67/4 (21)
Jason Holder
23/2 (20.2)
Topics mentioned in this article
Get the latest updates on ICC Women’s Cricket World Cup 2022, check out the Schedule and Live Score, IPL 2022 and IPL Auction . Like us on Facebook or follow us on Twitter for more sports updates. You can also download the NDTV Cricket app for Android or iOS.
WI vs ENG, 1st Test Day 2 Live
No run.
No run.
DROPPED! Holder didn't see this coming, probably! Good-length ball, around off. Jonny Bairstow prods and just chips it back to the bowler. Holder bends low to his right but fails to grab it. Bairstow gets a life.
A length ball, jagging back in sharply from off. Jonny Bairstow gets forward and blocks it onto the deck.
FOUR! Holder serves a slower ball, full and outside off. Jonny Bairstow reaches out and carves it past the fielder at cover. The ball races away to the fence.
A length ball, around off. Mark Wood gets forward and keeps it out.
Another ball, shorter in length, outside off. Mark Wood leaves it alone for the keeper to collect.
Back of a length, well outside off. Mark Wood shoulders his arms at it.
A length ball, angling in from outside off. Mark Wood prods but does not feel for it and lets it sail through,
Seales goes short again, around middle. Mark Wood looks to pull but he misses. This is good hostile fast bowling from the youngster!
Back of a length, outside off. Mark Wood lets it through to the keeper.
Holder goes full and outside off. Jonny Bairstow looks to drive but he miscues it straight to the cover fielder.
A length ball, outside off. Jonny Bairstow defends it to the off side.
Bye! That missed the stumps by a whisker! Good-length ball, nipping back in from outside off. Mark Wood stays inside the line of the ball to defend but the ball sneaks through his bat and pad. Joshua Da Silva fails to grab it cleanly and concedes a bye.
Good-length ball, around off. Mark Wood keeps it out.
Length ball, angling in, on middle. Mark Wood just about keeps it out.
Leg bye! A full ball, around leg. Jonny Bairstow misses his flick and gets hit low on his pad. The ball rolls to the leg side for a leg bye.
Mark Wood walks out to bat.
OUT! CAUGHT! Brilliant field placement from Kraigg Brathwaite and Jayden Seales strikes twice in his first over on Day 2! This is an excellent catch from Nkrumah Bonner at short leg. Seales serves a short ball, around middle. Craig Overton stays back and looks to nudge it on the leg side. It goes off the splice of his bat, straight to Bonner at short leg. The ball hits him near the rib-cage but Bonner does well to hold onto that one.
On a length, around off. Craig Overton hangs back to defend it.