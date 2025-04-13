Devdutt Padikkal talked about his effort to adjust his batting technique, working with coaches DK and Andy to improve his technical aspects. He felt this change was crucial for him to perform at his best and is happy with the progress he has made so far. "I'm trying to bat a bit differently to what I have been doing in the last few years; it is a conscious effort in the off-season, and hopefully, I can continue batting like this. This year has been more on the technical side of things. I always had things on the mental side under control; technically, I needed to change a few things to be at my best, and I'm doing that. DK and Andy have worked relentlessly on me over the last couple of months, and it is working now. (on scoring runs against RR)," Devdutt Padikkal said in the post-match presentation.

He emphasised his commitment to the franchise and hopes to continue performing well for them, regardless of the opponent. He also acknowledged the team's recent struggles at home, he attributed them to losing wickets in clusters, which has disrupted their innings. He remained optimistic about their overall performance and hopes to translate their success to home games as well.

"Nothing like that; hopefully, I can continue scoring runs against everybody. I love playing for this franchise, and I really care for this franchise, and hopefully, I can continue to perform for them. (on their home record) It is a coincidence. We have been playing some really good cricket in T20 cricket; a couple of overs can change the game, and that's what has been happening at home. We have been losing wickets in clusters, and that is derailing our innings. Apart from that, we are doing well, and hopefully, we can translate that into the home games as well," he added.

Padikkal played a vital hand in RCB's nine-wicket victory against RR in the ongoing Indian Premier League 2025. He made 40 of 28 balls including five fours and a six. Virat Kohli and Phil Salt scored a fifty each.

In RCB's bowling, Krunal Pandya (1/29), Bhuvneshwar Kumar (1/32), Josh Hazlewood (1/26) and Yash Dayal (1/36) each took a wicket. Suyash Sharma (0/39) went wicketless.

