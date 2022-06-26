Story ProgressBack to home
West Indies vs Bangladesh, 2nd Test Day 3 Live Score Updates
WI vs BAN, 2nd Test, Day 3Live Updates: West Indies will look to extend their first-innings lead against Bangladesh on Day 3 of the second Test.
WI vs BAN Live: Kyle Mayers hit a century in the second Test.© AFP
WI vs BAN, 2nd Test, Day 3 Live Updates:West Indies will look to extend their first-innings lead against Bangladesh on Day 3 of the second Test at the Daren Sammy National Cricket Stadium in Gros Islet, St Lucia. After West Indies bowlers bowled the visitors out for 234, a half-century from Kraigg Brathwaite and a fine ton by Kyle Mayers saw them finish at 340/6 at Stumps on Day 2, taking a 110-run lead. Mayers will resume at 126* on Day 3, along with Joshua Da Silva. Mehidy Hasan Miraz had struck twice for Bangladesh, while Khaled Ahmed also took two. Shoriful Islam claimed one wicket. For Bangladesh, Litton Das had top-scored with 53, while Jayden Seales and Alzarri Joseph took three wickets apiece.(LIVE SCORECARD)
Here are the LIVE updates of Day 3 of West Indies vs Bangladesh 2nd Test from Gros Islet
2nd Test, Bangladesh in West Indies, 2 Test Series, 2022, Jun 24, 2022
Day 3 | Rain Stoppage
WI
376/7 (116.0)
BAN
234
Daren Sammy National Cricket Stadium, Gros Islet, St Lucia
West Indies won the toss and elected to field
CRR: 3.24
% chance to win
WI 71%
Draw 22%
BAN 7%
Batsman
Kyle Mayers
140* (203)
Kemar Roach
7 (19)
Bowler
Khaled Ahmed
93/3 (26)
Mehidy Hasan
82/3 (36)
Topics mentioned in this article
Get the latest updates on ICC T20 Worldcup 2022, check out the Schedule and Live Score. Like us on Facebook or follow us on Twitter for more sports updates. You can also download the NDTV Cricket app for Android or iOS.
WI vs BAN, 2nd Test, Day 3 Live
And, we are off! The rain has arrived and the groundstaff sprint onto the pitch with the covers. The players hurry back to the pavilion as well. The rain is very heavy but there's strong wind as well which might be an indication that it's just an intermittent shower. Stay tuned for further updates.
Quicker, fuller and on off. Roach rocks back and makes another solid block.
Another solid block from Roach.
Tossed up on middle. Blocked out.
Quicker one now, on off. Worked to long off for a single.
Flatter, outside off, turning more away. Mayers lets it go.
It is getting darker and darker by the minute at the ground and there is a strong breeze blowing across as well. The groundstaff are bracing themselves which is never a good sign.
Too full and on off. Defended out.
Outside off again, this one stays low. Roach shoulders arms to it.
Outside off. Left alone.