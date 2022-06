WI vs BAN, 2nd Test, Day 3 Live Updates:West Indies will look to extend their first-innings lead against Bangladesh on Day 3 of the second Test at the Daren Sammy National Cricket Stadium in Gros Islet, St Lucia. After West Indies bowlers bowled the visitors out for 234, a half-century from Kraigg Brathwaite and a fine ton by Kyle Mayers saw them finish at 340/6 at Stumps on Day 2, taking a 110-run lead. Mayers will resume at 126* on Day 3, along with Joshua Da Silva. Mehidy Hasan Miraz had struck twice for Bangladesh, while Khaled Ahmed also took two. Shoriful Islam claimed one wicket. For Bangladesh, Litton Das had top-scored with 53, while Jayden Seales and Alzarri Joseph took three wickets apiece.(LIVE SCORECARD)

