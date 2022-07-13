Bangladesh have won the toss and opted to field against West Indies in the second ODI in Providence. In the first ODI, Spinner Mehidy Hasan and Bangladesh exploited "ideal conditions" to defeat the West Indies by six wickets on Sunday. Shoriful Islam's haul of four for 34, his best in ODIs, limited the West Indies to 149 for nine batting first in a fixture reduced to 41 overs-per-side before Mahmudullah's unbeaten 41 saw the visitors to the target with more than nine overs to spare. After 2-0 losses in both the preceding Test and T20 International series, Bangladesh's ninth consecutive ODI win over the West Indies puts the pressure on the home side going into the second match at the same venue on Wednesday. (LIVE SCORECARD)

Playing XIs: Bangladesh:Tamim Iqbal (C), Litton Das, Najmul Hossain Shanto, Mahmudullah, Afif Hossain, Nurul Hasan(WK), Mehidy Hasan, Mosaddek Hossain, Nasum Ahmed, Shoriful Islam, Mustafizur Rahman

West Indies XI:Nicholas Pooran (C,WK), Shai Hope, Rovman Powell, Shemarh Brooks, Brandon King, Kyle Mayers, Romario Shepherd, Keemo Paul, Gudakesh Motie, Alzarri Joseph, Akeal Hosein,

Here are the live updates of the second ODI between West Indies and Bangladesh: