West Indies vs Bangladesh 2nd ODI Live Updates
West Indies vs Bangladesh 2nd ODI Live: Bangladesh won the first ODI by six wickets
Bangladesh have won the toss and opted to field against West Indies in the second ODI in Providence. In the first ODI, Spinner Mehidy Hasan and Bangladesh exploited "ideal conditions" to defeat the West Indies by six wickets on Sunday. Shoriful Islam's haul of four for 34, his best in ODIs, limited the West Indies to 149 for nine batting first in a fixture reduced to 41 overs-per-side before Mahmudullah's unbeaten 41 saw the visitors to the target with more than nine overs to spare. After 2-0 losses in both the preceding Test and T20 International series, Bangladesh's ninth consecutive ODI win over the West Indies puts the pressure on the home side going into the second match at the same venue on Wednesday. (LIVE SCORECARD)
Playing XIs: Bangladesh:Tamim Iqbal (C), Litton Das, Najmul Hossain Shanto, Mahmudullah, Afif Hossain, Nurul Hasan(WK), Mehidy Hasan, Mosaddek Hossain, Nasum Ahmed, Shoriful Islam, Mustafizur Rahman
West Indies XI:Nicholas Pooran (C,WK), Shai Hope, Rovman Powell, Shemarh Brooks, Brandon King, Kyle Mayers, Romario Shepherd, Keemo Paul, Gudakesh Motie, Alzarri Joseph, Akeal Hosein,
WI vs BAN 2nd ODI Live
No run.
Floated full and on middle. King lunges and blocks it out.
Fuller and on off. Kept out.
A loopy ball on off. King drops it to point and stays behind. Powell meanwhile wants a quick single but it was not available and he charges back to get inside.
Too full and on off. King defends it out.
Tossed up, slanting on leg. King watchfully blocks it.
Too full and floated, on off. Powell again blocks it.
Tossed up on off, turning in. Powell blocks it on the front foot.
Shorter and outside off. King punches it through covers for a single.
Tossed up on middle. King blocks it out.
Floats this one full and outside off, Brandon King hits this firmly towards mid off.
Mosaddek Hossain fires this full into the pads, Brandon King goes back and defends solidly.
Rovman Powell comes in.
OUT! BOWLED! Nicholas Pooran goes without troubling the scorer! He goes on a golden duck! Not quite sure if this shot was needed at this stage with spin and grip for the bowler! Ahmed serves a flatter ball, outside off, it stays a bit low. Nicholas Pooran tries to reverse sweep but gets hit on thegloves and the ball ricochets onto the stumps. The leg pole shatteres and Nasum Ahmed celebrates again. What a game he is having.
Shorter and outside off. King slaps it to deep cover for a single.
Drinks! What a performance from Bangladesh already! The spinners have been superb till now. There is turn and grip for them and they are bowling very tight and not giving anything away. West Indies are in real trouble here and Nicholas Pooran and Brandon King need to do the repair work now.
OUT! CAUGHT! That is the end of a labored innings from Shai Hope! Nasum Ahmed flights this full and in line with the stumps, Shai Hope goes to sweep at it and gets a thick top edge! The ball goes high up and there is breeze taking the ball away from the fielder but Mosaddek Hossain at mid-wicket does well to judge this runnning back and take it with ease! Shai Hope never looked comforatble on the wicket!
Another full delivery flighted outside off, Shai Hope goes forward to smother it in defense.
Quicker delivery served full outside off, Brandon King pushes for it and gets a thick edge that goes in the vacant slip area towards short third man. The batters complete a single.
Nasum Ahmed begins with a flighted delivery full and outside off, Shai Hope works this through covers for a single.