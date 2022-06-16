West Indies vs Bangladesh, 1st Test, Day 1 Live Score Updates: Bangladesh Lose Three Early Wickets After West Indies Opt To Bowl
WI vs BAN, 1st Test, Live Updates: Bangladesh are three wickets down against West Indies on Day 1 of the ongoing first Test in North South, Antigua. Earlier, West Indies had won the toss and elected to field. West Indies were boosted on the eve of the match by senior paceman Kemar Roach passing a fitness test to take his place in the playing XI as part of a bowling attack that also includes debutant left-arm spinner Gudakesh Motie. Bangladesh are without regular wicketkeeper and former captain Mushfiqur Rahim for this campaign with Nurul Hasan given the responsibility behind the stumps. Shakib-Al-Hasan also makes his return as captain of the Test team (LIVE SCORECARD)
West Indies Playing XI: KC Brathwaite*, JD Campbell, RA Reifer, NE Bonner, J Blackwood, KR Mayers, J Da Silva, AS Joseph, KAJ Roach, JNT Seales, G Moti-Kanhai
Bangladesh Playing XI: Tamim Iqbal, Mahmudul Hasan Joy, Najmul Hossain Shanto, Shakib Al Hasan*, Mominul Haque, Liton Das, Nurul Hasan, Mehidy Hasan Miraz, Mustafizur Rahman, Khaled Ahmed, Ebadot Hossain
Right then, session one is done and West Indies seem to be in complete command at the moment. Bangladesh did get bowled out for 43 in the first innings the last time they played a Test match here but will want to put on some sort of a total on the board. Do join us for a riveting post-Lunch session coming up soon at 10.10 pm IST (4.40 pm GMT).
West Indies will be very happy with their exploits in the first session and the man who has the most wickets on this ground, Kemar Roach, was in full swing today as well. Roach picked up two wickets at the top and Jayden Seales too got one. Alzarri Joseph didn't quite find his length right but the introduction of Kyle Mayers after the Drinks break turned the momentum back in the hosts' favour and they are right on top of proceedings here. With the sun starting to shine and the ball getting a bit worn out, the Windies will want to pick up the remaining wickets at the earliest and not allow Shakib Al Hasan to have his way with the bat.
Bangladesh had the worst possible start as Mahmudul Hasan Joy fell for a golden duck in the very first over. After that the next couple of batters too went out without troubling the scorers, leaving the visitors reeling at 16/3! After this Tamim Iqbal and Litton Das did put up a fight and survived the first hour of the day. However, after the Drinks break both batters fell in quick succession and the wicket of Nurul Hasan meant Bangladesh were in deep trouble. Since then, the skipper Shakib Al Hasan has tried to counter-attack and has been effective to an extent as well. The hosts will try to muster up as many runs as possible now.
Session summary - 25 overs, 76 runs and 6 wickets! It has been an engrossing first session here on Day 1 and the hosts have certainly bossed it. They have picked up six wickets and have made full use of the pitch and conditions. West Indies now have a chance of bundling out the opposition in the next session itself.
Slightly short and turning away from Mehidy Hasan who lets it go. Gudakesh Motie concedes one run in the first over of his Test career and now, it's time for LUNCH on DAY 1.
Shakib Al Hasan skips forward, Gudakesh Motie bowls it full and on the pads, it's flicked behind square leg for a single.
On the pads once again and full, Shakib Al Hasan defends it to square leg.
Full on the stumps. Fended back to the bowler.
Pulls his length back slightly and bowls it outside leg. Shakib Al Hasan puts his pad to it and deflects it away.
Full on leg stump. Shakib Al Hasan dabs it to short leg.
Probably the last over before Lunch and it will be the debutant, Gudakesh Motie who will bowl it.
Fuller one and on off, Mehidy Hasan drives it straight towards the fielder at mid off.
On middle again, Mehidy Hasan defends it solidly.
Length ball down the leg side, Mehidy Hasan looks to flick it but the ball hits his thigh and rolls in front.
On middle this time and fuller in length, Mehidy Hasan eases it back towards Kemar Roach.
On a good length and on off, Mehidy Hasan defends it away.
On a length and outside off, Shakib Al Hasan waits for the ball and tries to cut. The ball goes towards the fielder at third man off the outside edge. Single taken.
Fuller one way wide outside off, Shakib Al Hasan doesn't bother it. Wide called.
Slower bouncer outside off, Shakib Al Hasan tries to pull it but mistimes it wide of mid-wicket and retains strike for the next over.
Slower ball flighted into the air. Yorker bowled wide on the off side and beats Shakib Al Hasan who tries to swing across the line and the wicket-keeper. Collected by first slip.