Heat has been a major issue during the ongoing Pakistan-West Indies OSI series in Multan. The match timings have been pushed back to reduce the effect of heat on the players, match officials and spectators. Even the commentators are reeling under the heat. In a recent video posted by Pakistan Cricket on social media on Saturday, when former West Indies pacer Ian Bishop asked ex-Pakistan cricketer Bazid Khan options to explore in Multan, the latter advised him not to go out since the temperature was touching 45 degree celsius. Instead, Bazid had a novel solution to Bishop's eagerness to explore Pakistan.

In the video, it can be seen that Bazid brought three baskets of mango for Bishop. The Pakistan cricketer-turned-commentator goes on to say that Multan is famous for its mangoes. The three kinds of mangoes that Bazid comes up with were - white chaunsa, Sindhi chaunsa and dasheri. Bishop had them all and give his opinion on the taste of each variety.

Watch: How Ian Bishop explores Multan staying inside the hotel

The ideal way to spend an off day @bazidkhan81 plays host as @irbishi tastes Multan's famous mangoes



Which one is your favourite? #PAKvWI | #KhelAbhiBaqiHai pic.twitter.com/mLxZgAuTtF — Pakistan Cricket (@TheRealPCB) June 11, 2022

Earlier on Friday, Pakistan skipper Babar Azam and opener Imam-ul-Haq hit steady half centuries before spinner Mohammad Nawaz recorded his best figures as Pakistan beat the West Indies by 120 runs in the second day-night international in Multan.

Azam scored a 93-ball 77 and Haq a run-a-ball 72 -- both hitting their sixth consecutive half-centuries in successive one-day internationals -- as Pakistan made 275-8 in their 50 overs.

Left-arm spinner Nawaz then achieved career best bowling figures of 4-19 as the visitors were shot out for 155 in 32.2 overs.

The win gives Pakistan an unbeatable 2-0 lead in the three-match series and their 10th consecutive ODI series win over the West Indies.

Pakistan's last ODI series defeat to the West Indies was back in 1991. The two wins give Pakistan 20 valuable points in the ODI Super League, a qualification round for 2023 World Cup in India.

