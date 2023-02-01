Virat Kohli is undoubtedly one of the best batters India ever produced. The former India skipper, who is known for his aggressive yet effective style of batting, is just three ODI tons away from equalling batting legend Sachin Tendulkar's (49) record of scoring the most number of tons in the 50-over format. Apart from this, Virat is also known for being a fitness freak, who is very particular about his diet and health. In a video uploaded on his Twitter, the star batter answered some quirky questions, where he revealed about the "weirdest diet" he ever had.

"Up till the age of 25. It was the weirdest diet ever. I mean I literally ate all the junk food in the world. So, that for me was weird. This is normal," said Virat in a video posted on his Twitter.

Notably, Kohli, who didn't score a ton for more than three years, ended his century drought last year in the Asia Cup against Afghanistan, which was his 1st hundred in T20Is.

Since then, the 35-year-old hasn't looked back, smashing three centuries in his last seven ODI outings. He also finished as the highest run-scorer in the 2022 T20 World Cup with a total of 296 runs in six matches.

Recently, Australia batter hailed Virat and termed him as the "biggest fear" for Australia in the upcoming four-match Test series against India.

"Yes he is world class batsman who has returned in form and he is the best test batter around the world this time so he could be the biggest fear once again for us. But yes one player definitely missed this season badly and it is Rishabh Pant he is unfortunately not with the team. I wish he will recover soon and come back to the field."

