The Board of Control for Cricket in India (BCCI) may consider making changes to the 'family diktat' introduced after the Test series defeat against Australia, according to a report by India Today. The report claimed that if players wish to have their families around for an extended period during an overseas tour, they will have to apply for permission. The 10-point guideline from BCCI restricted the time families were allowed to spend with the players during any foreign tour. However, recently, Virat Kohli has expressed his disappointment and stressed on the importance of players having their loved ones close to them during high-pressure situations - particularly during overseas tours.

"Players can apply for permission if they want their families to stay longer on tours. The BCCI will make a decision as it sees fit," a top BCCI source told India Today.

Meanwhile, legendary cricketer Kapil Dev is all for family travelling with cricketers on tours but has also called for a balanced approach in dealing with the contentious issue that has divided opinions. Following India's 1-3 Test series loss to Australia, the BCCI issued a directive limiting the duration of family visits on tours lasting more than 45 days, allowing a maximum of 14 days of family time. For shorter tours, players could bring their families for a maximum of one week.

"Well, I don't know, that's individual. I think it's the cricket board's call," said the 1983 World Cup-winning captain, speaking on the sidelines of the 'Kapil Dev Grant Thornton Invitational' event.

"My view is, yes, you need family. But you also need a team, all the time." During the recently-concluded Champions Trophy, players like Virat Kohli, Ravindra Jadeja, and Mohammed Shami had their families with them in Dubai but did not stay at the team hotel. The expenses for their stay were borne by the players, not the BCCI.

"In our time, we used to say to ourselves — not by the cricket board — that the first half of the tour should be cricket, and in the second half, the family should come and enjoy it too. It should be a blend."

