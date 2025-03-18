Leicestershire have signed Pakistan Test captain Shan Masood on an all-format deal for the 2025 season. The 35-year-old will join new club captain Peter Handscomb and Netherlands international Logan van Beek as Leicestershire's overseas options for the upcoming campaign. Masood is due to arrive at Uptonsteel County Ground following the conclusion of the Pakistan Super League (PSL) in mid-May, linking up with his new teammates in time for the Foxes' Vitality Blast opener on May 31. A proven run-scorer, Masood has amassed more than 22,000 career runs since his debut in 2007 - including 45 centuries - headlined by a knock of 239 against Sussex in 2022.

The left-handed opener is fast approaching 12,000 runs - with an average touching 40 - in the first-class arena, while he has also proven a dangerous operator in limited-overs cricket. The Kuwait-born batter averages 26.53, striking at 125.3 in T20s and boasts an average north of 52 in List A matches.

As well as being capped on 70 occasions for Pakistan, Masood holds a wealth of county cricket experience. Having enjoyed a spectacular debut season with Derbyshire in 2022 – scoring 1,832 runs from 28 matches – he joined Yorkshire, with his two-year tenure as captain culminating in promotion to Division One last summer.

“I am really excited to have the chance to play all three formats for Leicestershire. I have always admired the Club and have had great conversations with a lot of the team during the last three seasons," Masood said in a statement.

“I love playing at Uptonsteel County Ground. The fans get behind the team in strong numbers and the games I have been a part of have always been a great spectacle. The Club has been very competitive in all formats and produced some fantastic young players over the last few years. It is an exciting time to join the Foxes," he added.

Director of Cricket, Claude Henderson, said, “We are delighted to welcome someone of Shan's calibre to Leicestershire. He is a proven talent both internationally and in county cricket, and someone who can win matches in all three formats.

“Shan completes a fantastic lineup of overseas additions to our squad. His leadership and experience will be invaluable to the team both on and off the pitch.”

