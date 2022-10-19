During their playing days, Sir Vivian Richards and Javed Miandad were fierce competitors on the field. The West Indies and Pakistan greats were the chief architects of many memorable wins. Richards played 121 Tests scoring 8540 runs at an average of 50.23. He scored 24 tons and 45 half-centuries. Miandad played 124 Tests scoring 8832 runs at an average of 52.57. he scored 23 tons and 43 half-centuries. Recently, the two greats met on the sidelines of the Pakistan Junior League where they are mentors. They even engaged in a fun cycling race that had the fans present in splits.

Watch: Javed Miandad and Viv Richards' cycling race

Show us a better video today, we will wait! pic.twitter.com/yLyPPM494G — Pakistan Cricket (@TheRealPCB) October 16, 2022

Recently, Miandad advised Pakistan Cricket Board (PCB) to ask Babar if captaincy is taking a toll on him. He also said that the communication should be clear between Babar and PCB. His comments come amid criticism of Babar for his strike rate.

"Babar is a world-class batsman. But the board should ask him if captaincy is taking a toll on him. There needs to be an honest conversation between him and the board. If he feels he can't both perform with the bat and lead in the field, then the captaincy should stay with him. However, the board should clarify to Babar that he is their preferred choice for captain," Miandad told Cricket Pakistan.

Babar was appointed captain of Pakistan in the shortest format ahead of the 2019 Australia series. In the following year, he took over ODI and Test captaincy.

"The players need to think of playing for Pakistan first. Once you want to deliver for Pakistan, you will automatically put an extra effort whether you're bowling, batting or fielding," said Miandad.

"Pakistani players need to realise that they are good that is why they're in the final eleven. The question of whether you're good enough shouldn't be there. You are good, now you just have to deliver what you've been asked to do on the day," he added.