Known for his love for dogs, Sachin Tendulkar took to Twitter to share a viral video of a dog playing cricket with two kids. In the video, the dog can be seen performing the dual role of a wicketkeeper and fielder with ease.

Here is the video:

Received this from a friend and I must say, those are some 'sharp' ball catching skills



We've seen wicket-keepers, fielders and all-rounders in cricket, but what would you name this? pic.twitter.com/tKyFvmCn4v — Sachin Tendulkar (@sachin_rt) November 22, 2021

One fan replied to Sachin's post and called the dog a "Perfect All-rounder".

Perfect All-rounder — Shree Saanthosh (@ShreeSaanthosh) November 22, 2021

Meanwhile, another fan said that it reminded him of the famous Bollywood movie Lagaan. "Reminds me of movie lagaan. Wicket keeper is running towards mid wicket to fetch the ball", he wrote.

Reminds me of movie lagaan. Wicket keeper is running towards mid wicket to fetch the ball — Swap O Neal (@Only1swapOneal) November 22, 2021

Childhood memory - The pain of chasing the ball after every delivery and coming back to the crease to bowl the next ball. This dog is a legend. — Srinivasan (@Cena_Srini) November 22, 2021

One user called the dog "a legend" and said, "Childhood memory - The pain of chasing the ball after every delivery and coming back to the crease to bowl the next ball. This dog is a legend."

Since posting it on the social media platform, the video has gone viral and received warm reactions from fans.