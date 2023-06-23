England all-rounder Will Jacks was on top of his powers during Surrey's T20 Blast fixture against Middlesex on Thursday. Jacks, who missed the recently-concluded season of Indian Premier League (IPL) due to injury, hit Luke Hollman for five sixes on the trot in the 11th over, and almost made it six out six, only to mistime his shot on a high full toss. Jacks was a whisker away from equalling the record held by former India all-rounder Yuvraj Singh and ex-South Africa batter Herschelle Gibbs.

On the final ball of the over, Jacks fluffed his pull shot to deep midwicket and could only manage to take one run. He was visibly disappointed on missing out on the opportunity to enter the hitory books.

5 consecutive sixes by Will Jacks in a single over.



Jacks was bought by RCB for Rs 3.2 crore at the player auction in December last year, suffered a muscle injury while fielding during England's second ODI against Bangladesh in Mirpur earlier this year.

Jacks made his England debuts in all three formats this year, winning his T20I and Test caps in Pakistan before playing his first ODI in Bangladesh.

Speaking of the match, Jacks hit 96 off 45 deliveires while Laurie Evans scored a 37-ball 85 to take Surrey to a mammoth total of 252/7 at The Oval.

However, Middlesex easily chased down the total with four balls to spare.

Captain Stephen Eskinazi led the pack with his 39-ball 73, while Max Holden remained unbeaten on 65 off 38 balls.

