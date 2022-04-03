The 2011 World Cup triumph is a memory that is close to every Indian cricket fan and one cannot get over that night where MS Dhoni and his team gave a billion people a reason to rejoice. In the summit clash, India defeated Sri Lanka by six wickets at the Wankhede Stadium as they chased down 275 to register their second 50-over World Cup title win. On the 11th anniversary of the triumph, Ravi Shastri, who was on commentary duties for the final, recreated the tournament winning moment where he had famously remarked "Dhoni finishes it off in style".

Shastri was doing broadcast duties during the IPL 2022 game between Gujarat Titans and Delhi Capitals and midway during the first innings, he was asked to recreate the special moment.

The former Team India coach shared a video on Twitter in which he says: "The moment has come; the time has come. Dhoni goes big, what a fantastic shot and the ball lands into the crowd. Dhoni finishes it off in style and India have finally won the World Cup after 28 years. The party begins in the dressing room, Mumbai is alive."

Watch Ravi Shastri recreating the iconic moment when India won the World Cup in 2022 here:

Former India spinner Harbhajan Singh was also doing Hindi commentary for the game between Gujarat Titans and Delhi Capitals. He too tried to recreate the commentary from 2011 and he said: "Sachin Tendulkar had this dream of winning the World Cup, players are emotional. It is a big moment for Team India. What a wonderful moment this is for all the players."

The win against Sri Lanka in the 2011 World Cup final came on the back of match-winning performances from Gautam Gambhir and MS Dhoni. Gambhir scored 97 while Dhoni played an unbeaten knock of 91.

Promoted

This was India's second 50-over World Cup triumph and it came 28 years after Kapil Dev and his team made the nation proud at the Lord's cricket ground in 1983.

In the 1983 World Cup final against the West Indies, Kapil Dev and his side displayed a remarkable performance to get the better of Sir Clive Lloyd's side. Ravi Shastri was a part of the squad that won the title in 1983.