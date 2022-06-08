Pakistan's star paceman Shaheen Shah Afridi started the ODI series against West Indies in remarkable fashion as he took a spectacular reflex catch off his own bowling to give the hosts the breakthrough in the first ODI at Multan. Afridi reacted sharply after West Indies opener Kyle Mayers hit a half-volley straight back at him.

The ball got stuck near Shaheen's left elbow and he managed to hold on to it. There was a bit of a confusion on whether it was a bump ball, but Shaheen and the Pakistan fielders were confident that the ball had been caught straight after hitting the bat.

Mayers was dismissed for 3 runs off 8 balls in the third over of West Indies' innings. Shai Hope and Shamarh Brooks repaired the Caribbean side's innings thereafter as they stitched together a 156-run second-wicket partnership.

Brooks was eventually dismissed for 70 by Mohammad Nawaz.

The two teams are playing a three-match ODI series.

Pakistan captain Babar Azam will be looking to continue his great run with the bat in this series.