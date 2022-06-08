Watch: Pakistan's Star Pacer Takes Reflex Return Catch vs West Indies
Shaheen Shah Afridi started the ODI series against West Indies in remarkable fashion as he took a spectacular reflex catch off his own bowling to give the hosts the breakthrough in the first ODI at Multan.
Pakistan's star paceman Shaheen Shah Afridi started the ODI series against West Indies in remarkable fashion as he took a spectacular reflex catch off his own bowling to give the hosts the breakthrough in the first ODI at Multan. Afridi reacted sharply after West Indies opener Kyle Mayers hit a half-volley straight back at him.
The ball got stuck near Shaheen's left elbow and he managed to hold on to it. There was a bit of a confusion on whether it was a bump ball, but Shaheen and the Pakistan fielders were confident that the ball had been caught straight after hitting the bat.
Mayers was dismissed for 3 runs off 8 balls in the third over of West Indies' innings. Shai Hope and Shamarh Brooks repaired the Caribbean side's innings thereafter as they stitched together a 156-run second-wicket partnership.
Brooks was eventually dismissed for 70 by Mohammad Nawaz.
Promoted
The two teams are playing a three-match ODI series.
Pakistan captain Babar Azam will be looking to continue his great run with the bat in this series.