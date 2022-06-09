Pakistan captain Babar Azam is winning hearts not just with his silk smooth batting but also with impeccable behaviour. Babar has been a great man manager ever since taking over as Pakistan's captain and his ability to inspire others was on display yet again during the presentation ceremony after Pakistan's victory over West Indies in the first ODI at Multan. Babar smashed a number of records on his way to a century, which laid the foundation of Pakistan successful chase of 306 runs.

But Babar was not at the crease when the match was won. He had been dismissed for 103 and the hosts still had a stiff climb ahead. It was an unbeaten innings of 41 off just 23 balls from left-hander Khushdil Shah, which took Pakistan home eventually.

Understanding very well the importance of the knock, Babar, who was adjudged 'Player of the match', decided to hand his award to Khushdil. Babar went up to the presentation area and said that he wanted to give the award to Khushdil Shah.

The youngster excitedly signed the match ball as soon as Babar made the announcement.

Babar Azam's century was his third in a row, a feat he has achieved for the second time in ODIs and thus became the first batter ever to establish this record.

He also broke Virat Kohli's record of being the fastest to 1000 runs in ODIs as a captain.