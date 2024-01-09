Indian cricket team all-rounder Hardik Pandya has been missing in action since suffering an ankle injury during the Cricket World Cup 2023. Pandya was ruled out of the competition after he was injured during the match against Bangladesh and although he has shown great recovery, he was rested for the upcoming T20I series against Afghanistan. While veteran stars Rohit Sharma and Virat Kohli both made their return to the shortest format of the sport to boost India ahead of the T20 World Cup 2024, Pandya also took to social media to provide a massive fitness update with a workout video.

Earlier, Rohit Sharma and Virat Kohli on Sunday made a high-profile comeback to India's T20 squad for the three homes against Afghanistan with the former also named captain for the series.

Rohit and Kohli last appeared in a T20 for India in the World Cup semifinal against England in November 2022.

Back then, the two veterans along with KL Rahul were seen to be playing archaic cricket in the powerplay and the team needed to move on from that approach with Hardik Pandya earmarked as the new T20 skipper.

However, Pandya's own injury in the ODI World Cup along and more recently, Suryakumar Yadav's ligament tear, resulted in a lot of inexperience at the top of the order.

India's Squad for 3 T20Is against Afghanistan:Rohit Sharma (Captain), Shubman Gill, Yashasvi Jaiswal, Virat Kohli, Tilak Varma, Rinku Singh, Jitesh Sharma (wk), Sanju Samson (wk), Shivam Dube, Washington Sundar, Axar Patel, Ravi Bishnoi, Kuldeep Yadav, Arshdeep Singh, Avesh Khan, Mukesh Kumar.

Advertisement

(With PTI inputs)