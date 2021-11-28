Moeen Ali played an incredible knock of 77 runs in just 23 balls in the Abu Dhabi T10 League on Saturday. Representing Northern Warriors, Moeen played a stroke-filled knock to help his side beat Team Abu Dhabi by 10 wickets at the Sheikh Zayed Stadium in Abu Dhabi. Chasing 146 to win, Northern Warriors overhauled the total with five balls to spare. Moeen was the star of the innings, as he hit three fours and nine sixes to help guide his side home.

Watch the highlights of his 23-ball 77-run knock here:

Earlier, Northern Warriors captain Rovman Powell won the toss and opted to bowl first.

Colin Ingram hit a quickfire knock of 61 runs off 25 balls, laced with five fours and five sixes, to help Team Abu Dhabi post a total of 145/6 in their 10 overs.

Abu Dhabi managed to reach the commanding total despite losing wickets in regular intervals.

Rayad Emrit and Imran Tahir both picked two wickets each for Northern Warriors while Josh Litte and Umair Ali grabbed one scalp each.

In response, openers Moeen and Kennar Lewis combined to take Northern Warriors home. Lewis supported Moeen well, scoring 65 runs off 32 balls, including four fours and six sixes.

The openers' fiery knocks frustrated the Abu Dhabi bowlers. Throughout the innings, the bowlers failed to breach Moeen and Lewis' defences.

Promoted

Fidel Edwards was the most economical of the Abu Dhabi bowlers, with his figures of 0/22 from his two overs.

Marchant de Lange, on the other hand, went for as many as 42 runs from his two overs.