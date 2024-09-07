After scoring just seven runs in the first innings, India B star Rishabh Pant was back to his best in the second innings of a Duleep Trophy match against India A in Bengaluru. Pant, who is playing his first red-ball game in nearly two years, got out cheaply in the first innings after mistiming his shot. However, the wicketkeeper-batter helped India B keep a stronghold on the proceedings against India A as he smashed a 34-ball half-century. Pant hit nine 4s and two maximums before falling on 61 (47) to Tanush Kotian.

Pant started his knock with some exquisite strokes off India A pacers Avesh Khan and Khaleel Ahmed, who got him out in the first innings.

He also hit Kuldeep Yadav for a four and six in the 21st over before taking a single to reach the 50-run milestone.

Watch: Rishabh Pant back to his best in Duleep Trophy

Spidey Rishabh Pant is back in red ball cricket and back with scoring runs.



Made brilliant 61 of 47 balls, his form is very crucial before going into BGT, Good to see him scoring runs, the way he used to be.

Rishabh Pant vs Kuldeep Yadav pic.twitter.com/zbsBbnkJlF — PantMP4. (@indianspirit070) September 7, 2024

Rishabh pant taking revenge from khaleel pic.twitter.com/ckfxvNErg6 — PantMP4. (@indianspirit070) September 7, 2024

Meanwhile, Pant last played a First Class match in December 2022 when India played Bangladesh in a two-match Test series.

The star wicketkeeper-batter suffered a life-threatening car crash later that month, sustaining career-ending injuries.

However, Pant made his comeback to cricket earlier this year in the Indian Prermier League (IPL), before featuring for India in the T20 World Cup-winning campaign.

Pant is one the several stars featuring in the Duleep Trophy, hoping to secure a place in India's squad for the upcoming Test series against Bangladesh, starting September 19.

Pant's half-century might just be enough to secure his place in the team, especially with the squad likely to be announced after the first round of matches.

At the end of Day 3, Pant and Sarfaraz Khan helped India B waddle past persistent India A pacers to post a momentum grabbing second innings total of 150 for six.

India B are now ahead by 240 runs with Washington Sundar (6) at crease after bowling out their rivals for 231 in their first innings to take a 90-run lead.

(With PTI Inputs)

