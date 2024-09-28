Musheer Khan, brother of Indian cricket team star Sarfaraz Khan, got injured in a road accident in Uttar Pradesh, according to a report in Times of India. The report further said that the Mumbai player suffered a fracture in the road accident while he was travelling with his father-cum-coach Naushad Khan from Kanpur to Lucknow for the Irani Cup tie. Musheer is a talented youngster and recently scored 181 in the Duleep Trophy for India C against India A which had players like Shubman Gill, Mayank Agarwal, Avesh Khan, Kuldeep Yadav, Akash Deep, Khaleel Ahmed. Musher has so far played nine first-class matches.

Musheer's accident means that the the 19-year-old will now miss Mumbai's Irani Cup tie against Rest of India at the Bharat Ratna Shri Atal Bihari Vajpayee Ekana Cricket Stadium in Lucknow from October 1-5, as well as the initial rounds of the Ranji Trophy, which begin from October 11.

According to another report, he suffered an injury on his neck and is likely to be out for three months.

"He didn't travel with the Mumbai team to Lucknow for the Irani Cup. He was probably travelling from Azamgarh, with his father, to Lucknow when the accident happened," the report quoted a source as saying.

It is understood that 19-year-old Musheer Khan, who has had a dream first-class season, is all set to travel to Australia for the India A shadow tour, which will have three 'four-day' Tests. Having scored a double hundred in the Ranji quarter-final and a century in the final, Musheer has impressed with his 181 for India B against India A.

The India A team for Australia tour will be picked based on the Duleep Trophy performances and the Irani Cup match between Rest of India and Ranji champions Mumbai, which will be held before tour of Australia. While a couple of Test specialists and pacers might be sent early, two names that are almost certain to make it are Musheer and Rajasthan left-arm spinner Manav Suthar, who has eclipsed Saurabh Kumar as the next best left-arm spinner after Ravindra Jadeja and Axar.

