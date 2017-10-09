 
don't
miss
All Sports
Cricket

Watch: Mickey Arthur, Sarfraz Ahmed Fume As Wahab Riaz Misses Run-Up 5 Times In A Row

Updated: 09 October 2017 18:19 IST

Wahab Riaz's struggles left captain Sarfraz Ahmed and coach Mickey Arthur visibly upset.

Watch: Mickey Arthur, Sarfraz Ahmed Fume As Wahab Riaz Misses Run-Up 5 Times In A Row
Mickey Arthur was left completely frustrated by Wahab Riaz's failure to complete his run-up. © Twitter

Day 2 of the second Test between Pakistan and Sri Lanka witnessed a bizarre moment of play when pacer Wahab Riaz missed his run-up and aborted the delivery five times in a row. The incident occurred as the left-arm pacer attempted to deliver the 5th ball of his 19th over - 111th over of Sri Lanka's first innings. Riaz's struggles left wicketkeeper-captain Sarfraz Ahmed and coach Mickey Arthur visibly upset. While Sarfraz didn't say a word, Arthur having had seen enough, stood up and walked back into the dressing room. The 32-year-old was on the receiving end of several jokes on social media as well.

The pacer, however, made amends for the blip as he took three wickets in a fiery spell on the third day on Sunday

Riaz grabbed 3-10 to derail Sri Lanka's second innings -- 34-5 at close -- but the visitors were still in a strong position with an overall lead of 254 runs with five wickets intact. 

Riaz dismissed Sri Lankan skipper Dinesh Chandimal leg before for nought in the last over before close to give Pakistan a faint hope of upsetting the tables, but it will be an uphill task for their faltering batsmen to improve in the second innings.

Pakistan were dismissed for 262 in their first innings, conceding a big 220-run lead following Sri Lanka's first innings 482.

(With AFP Inputs)

Topics : Pakistan Sri Lanka Wahab Riaz Sarfaraz Khan Mickey Arthur Cricket
Get the latest India vs Australia 2017 news, check India vs Australia 2017 schedule and live score. Like us on Facebook or follow us on Twitter for more India vs Australia 2017 updates. You can also download the NDTV Cricket app for Android or iOS
Highlights
  • Wahab Riaz misses run-up 5 times in a row
  • Coach and captain were left completely frustrated
  • Riaz made amends by taking 3-10 to derail Sri Lanka's 2nd innings
Related Articles
Dilruwan Perera's Five-Wicket Haul Hands Pakistan First Series Defeat in UAE
Dilruwan Perera's Five-Wicket Haul Hands Pakistan First Series Defeat in UAE
2nd Test: Pakistan Fightback Sets Up Intriguing Finish
2nd Test: Pakistan Fightback Sets Up Intriguing Finish
2nd Test: Wahab Riaz Strikes But Sri Lanka In Command On Day 3
2nd Test: Wahab Riaz Strikes But Sri Lanka In Command On Day 3
Show Comments
Advertisement

Advertisement

Rankings

  • TEST
  • ODI
  • T20
Rank Team Ratings
1 India 125
2 South Africa 111
3 England 105
4 New Zealand 97
5 Australia 97
Last updated on: 11 October 2017

Poll of the day

© Copyright NDTV Convergence Limited 2017. All rights reserved.