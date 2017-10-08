Pakistan vs Sri Lanka: Injured Mohammad Amir Ruled Out Of ODI Series

Mohammad Amir has been ruled out of the Pakistan vs Sri Lanka ODI series due to a shin injury.

Pakistan pacer Mohammad Amir will miss the five-match ODI series against Sri Lanka starting on Friday in Dubai. The left-armer injured his right shin during the ongoing Test series in Dubai on Saturday. Pakistan Cricket Board (PCB), in a statement, said Amir has been advised two to three weeks rest after undergoing an MRI scan. Usman Shinwari has been named Amir's replacement. "Amir has been ruled out of the ODI series against Sri Lanka due to a stress-related injury in the right shin. The fast bowler has been advised two to three weeks rest after he underwent an MRI scan," said a PCB release.

Amir walked off the field on Friday during the first day's play in the second Test but was cleared to bowl on Saturday.

He managed to bowl just three overs though, 19.3 in the match, before once again limping off the field.

Pakistan were 51-0 without loss after Sri Lanka piled up 482 in their first innings. The tourists lead the series 1-0.

The first one-day international will be played in Dubai on Friday, followed by two in Abu Dhabi (October 16 and 18) and the last two in Sharjah (October 20 and 23).

The two teams will also play a three-match Twenty20 international series, the last in Lahore on October 29 -- subject to security clearance.

(With AFP Inputs)