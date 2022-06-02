Watch: Jonny Bairstow Takes Two Screamers As England Begin Ben Stokes Era In Style On Day 1 of England vs New Zealand 1st Test At Lord's
James Anderson struck twice in as many overs as Jonny Bairstow took two stunning catches at third slip.
England were off to a solid start against New Zealand in Ben Stokes and Brendon McCullum's first Test as captain and head coach, respectively. After the Kiwis elected to bat first at Lord's, James Anderson struck twice in as many overs to remove New Zealand openers Will Young and Tom Latham. However, it was Jonny Bairstow who played a big part in both the dismissals, taking two "outrageous" catches at third slip. Young was the first one to depart after Anderson lured him into playing a drive.
Young got a thick edge on the ball and Bairstow, who was standing at third slip, dived low to his left and grabbed the ball with one hand.
Here's the video of Bairstow's first dismissal:
The second one was even more special. Anderson had bowled a back of a length delivery, and Latham tried to push it on the back foot.
However, he got thick outside edge, which flew straight to Bairstow at third slip.
After failing to grab it initially, Bairstow showed quick reflexes to grab the rebound.
Here's the video of Bairstow's second catch: