One of the finest batters in the women's spectrum, Smriti Mandhana looked in sublime touch as the Indian women's cricket team marginally edged out Australia women's cricket team in the 2nd T20I of the 5-match series in Mumbai on Sunday. After losing the first match by a whopping margin of 9 wickets, the Indian eves almost conceded defeat in the 2nd match as well. In the end, Australia could only tie India's total of 187 runs despite having 9 wickets in hand, forcing the match into a Super Over.

Mandhana, who was India's top-scoring batter in the match with a knock of 79 runs off 49 balls, continued her sublime form with the bat, propelling India to a 20-run total in the one-over eliminator.

Here's the video of Mandhana's heroics in the Super Over:

Super over ... Bharat ki super jeetpic.twitter.com/3LDYjzrOEi — Vijay Gaikwad~ (@VijayAnandGaik3) December 11, 2022

In reply, Australia could only score 16 runs in the Super Over, with Renuka Singh Thakur ensuring India a victory with the ball.

After the match, Mandhana admitted that the Indian team needs to learn the art of setting the targets. The southpaw also labelled the contest one of the 'most entertaining' games she has been a part of.

"Chasing I think everyone in the Indian team enjoys. We also need to work on setting totals though. When they were batting, I realised it was an amazing wicket, I had my eyes on a big score. Didn't want to make the same mistake as the last innings. Happy to see such wickets prepared for women's cricket, you'll get high scores, high run chases. I think this is one of the most entertaning games we've all been a part of," she said in the post-match presentation ceremony.

Courtesy of India's win, the series is now level 1-1.

