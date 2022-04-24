Hasan Ali has in been top form for his County side Lancashire in the ongoing Division One match against Gloucestershire. The Pakistani speedster took a magnificent six-for in the first innings to help his team bowl out Gloucestershire for 252. Lancashire then went on to post a massive 556 for seven declared to take a huge first innings lead. Hasan Ali, though, wasn't done yet. He returned to haunt Gloucestershire in the second innings to help his team reduce the opposition to 67 for three at stumps on Day 3. So far, Hasan Ali has taken one wicket in the second innings, but the delivery he produced to remove James Bracey has become the talk of the town.

The Pakistan pacer unleashed a searing yorker which Bracey had no answers to. The ball cannoned into the middle stump, breaking it into two.

Lancashire posted videos of Hasan Ali's sensational delivery to dismiss James Bracey on their Twitter handle:

At stumps on Day 3, Gloucestershire were still trailing Lancashire by 237 runs and will need something special to wrestle away the advantage from the opposition.

In the first innings, Josh Bohannon hit a brilliant double century while captain Dane Vilas scored 109 off 147 balls as Lancashire piled on the runs in Manchester.

Zafar Gohar was the most successful bowler for Gloucestershire in the first innings, taking four for 135.

In the second innings, James Anderson, who went wicketless in the first, gave Lancashire the early breakthrough by removing Australian batter Marcus Harris. Saqib Mahmood was the next to strike as he sent Chris Dent packing on 19.

Bracey and Miles Hammond steadied the ship briefly before Hasan Ali rocked them again with his sensational yorker.

Hammond and Gloucestershire captain Graeme van Buuren ensured the team didn't have anymore setbacks with some circumspect batting.