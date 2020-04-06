Watch: Glenn Maxwell's Hilarious Dig At Trick Shot Videos

The coronavirus pandemic has decimated the 2020 sporting calendar , with the Tokyo Olympics and football's European Championship being two of the biggest casualties. Cricket too has come to a grinding halt with all international matches suspended with tournaments like the Indian Premier League (IPL) also taking a massive hit. At a time like this, trick shot videos have become the staple on social media. From footballers to cricketers, many have showcased some of their talents by posting videos online. But one man doesn't seem to be too impressed with the happenings.

Australia's cricket star Glenn Maxwell took a hilariously mocked those posting their TikTok trick shot videos on social media with a video of his own.

"How do you know you've lost it? When TikToks take up a majority of your day...," Maxwell captioned his video.

How do you know you've lost it? When TikToks take up a majority of your day... pic.twitter.com/6IARBiJwyx — Glenn Maxwell (@Gmaxi_32) April 6, 2020

The 31-year-old had taken a break from international cricket last October for issues related to mental health.

Last month, the all-rounder opened up about his struggles with depression, saying he wanted his "arm to be broken" during the 2019 World Cup, hoping it would be an "easy escape" from international cricket as he was in desperate need for a break.

Maxwell had played a Twenty20 series in October 2019 against Sri Lanka and he recalled how he wasn't enjoying anything despite a good show with the bat.

He had taken a mental health break after Australia took an unassailable 2-0 lead in the series.

Maxwell eventually returned to captain the Melbourne Stars in the Big Bash League and was named in the team of the tournament.

(With PTI inputs)