Persistent rain and heavy winds left behind a trail of destruction at the Galle International Stadium on Thursday, delaying the start of play on Day 2 of the ongoing first Test between Sri Lanka and Australia. An enclosure in the stadium collapsed due to the wind, while a glass panel broke and fell on the ground. Thankfully, though, nobody was hurt in the stadium, according to reports. The rain has delayed the start of play by more than two hours.

In another video shared on Twitter, groundstaff in Galle can be seen struggling with the covers.

Herculean efforts here from Galle groundstaff to get this cover down #SLvAUS pic.twitter.com/4wIjFiMVdg — Louis Cameron (@LouisDBCameron) June 30, 2022

Sri Lanka captain Dimuth Karunaratne had won the toss on Wednesday and opted to bat.

However, it was the Australian bowlers who dominated on the first day, with Nathan Lyon registering his 20th Test five-wicket haul.

Leg-spinner Mitchell Swepson also took two wickets, while pacers Pat Cummins and Mitchell Starc shared one apiece as Sri Lanka were bowled out for 212.

Niroshan Dickwella's breezy 58 was the only positive takeaway for the hosts from their first innings.

Australia then started strong with the bat before Ramesh Mendis got the wickets of David Warner and Marnus Labuschagne for 25 and 13 respectively.

Steve Smith was then run-out after a horrible mix-up with Usman Khawaja.

Australia finished Day 1 at 98/3, with Usman Khawaja and Travis Head at the crease at Stumps.

The two-match Test series will conclude Australia's tour of Sri Lanka.

Australia had won the T20I series 2-1, while Sri Lanka emerged victorious in the ODI series by a margin of 3-2.

It was Sri Lanka's first home ODI series win against Australia since 1992.