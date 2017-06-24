Watch England's Jason Roy Being Given Out For Obstructing The Field Vs South Africa

Jason Roy walks back disappointed after being given out for obstructing the field.

England batsman Jason Roy became the holder of a dubious record on Friday when he became the first batsman in Twenty20 International history to be given out for obstructing the field. The England opener etched his name into the record books during a T20I match between England and South Africa at the County Ground in Taunton. The incident happened in the 16th over of England's innings when Roy's teammate Liam Livingstone sent the ball towards backward point and asked for a single but changed his mind at the last moment.

Roy, while running back to the crease, changed his path and the throw from the fielder hit his boots. After the incident, South Africa players appealed and the on-field umpire asked for the help of the TV umpire.

After much deliberation Roy was given out, much to the dismay of the home fans.

South Africa beat England by just three runs to win the second T20I and level the three-match series at 1-1.