Australia all-rounder Mitchell Marsh's joy was cut short after he overstepped a delivery on Day 1 of the ongoing third Test against Pakistan at the Sydney Cricket Ground. Marsh forced an inside edge from Pakistan captain Shan Masood and the catch was taken at second slip by Steve Smith. This sparked joyous celebrations from Marsh and the Australian players, only for the umpire to signal to a no-ball. Marsh seemed disappointed as he had a wry smile on his face. However, the all-rounder had the last laugh as he got the better of Masood 10 balls later.

Masood got a thick edge and Smith completed an easy catch once again. The video has now gone viral on social media.

Mitch Marsh got the wicket of Shan Masood - but it was a no ball!



However, 10 balls later, he got him again! #AUSvPAK pic.twitter.com/bJxYikSIIc — cricket.com.au (@cricketcomau) January 3, 2024

Earlier, Pakistan captain Masood won the toss and chose to bat under sunny skies in the third Test against Australia at the Sydney Cricket Ground on Wednesday.

It will be the 112th Test match at the venerable SCG and also the 112th and final Test for Australia opening batsman David Warner.

However, Australia made early inroads as Mitchell Starc and Josh Hazlewood dismissed Abdullah Shafique and debutant Saim Ayub inside the first two overs. Both failed to open their account.

Pakistan lurched to four for two and for a time looked to be consolidating with Babar Azam playing three glorious cover drives to the ropes before he was out on first-hour drinks for 26.

Advertisement

Cummins appealed vociferously for lbw but was turned down by the umpire, only to seek a review and get the verdict he sought, leaving the tourists tottering at 39 for three.

Saud Shakeel copped a nasty blow on the collarbone from a Cummins lifter and in the Australian skipper's next over he prodded a catch behind to Carey for five, leaving his side further in the mire at 47 for four.

Pakistan are currently nine wickets down, but crossed the 250 run mark in the final session, following half-centuries from Mohammad Rizwan and Salman Ali Agha.

Australia clinched the three-match series with a tense 79-run win in the second Test in Melbourne over Christmas.

Advertisement

(With AFP Inputs)