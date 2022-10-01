While English pitches are known for the seam and swing movement, County matches often produce some mind-blowing deliveries from spinners. While English leg-spinner Matt Parkinson is often the artist, having provided some contenders for the "ball of the century", the latest entrant to the unofficial competition comes from South African off-spinner Simon Harmer. Bowling for Essex against Northamptonshire in Division 1 of the County Championship, Harmer produced a peach of a delivery that left New Zealand's Will Young completely bamboozled.

Harmer, in the fourth innings of the match, tossed the ball up wide outside off-stump. Wide enough for the Northamptonshire captain to walk across the stumps trying to leave the ball.

But, the ball spun in sharply to hit the stumps and send Young packing.

Watch: Simon Harmer's "outrageous" delivery to Will Young

That. Is. Outrageous.



Simon Harmer with a 'Ball of the Century' contender #LVCountyChamp pic.twitter.com/BGBoFhkvZP — LV= Insurance County Championship (@CountyChamp) September 29, 2022

That was just the start of Harmer's brilliant spell as he bowled Essex to a 47-run victory.

He finished with six wickets in the fourth innings as Northamptonshire were bowled out for 163, chasing a target of 211.

Half-centuries from captain Tom Westley and Ben Allison had helped Essex post 263 in their first innings.

Allison then went on to take five wickets as Essex took a 100-run first innings lead.

Jack White's 6-wicket haul then meant that Essex were bowled out for 110, setting Northamptonshire a target of 211.

But Harmer's brilliant spell on Day 4 powered Essex to victory.