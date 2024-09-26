Former Indian cricket team all-rounder Yuvraj Singh revealed a hilarious personal story from the 2007-08 Border-Gavaskar Trophy which took place in Australia. During the latest episode of Club Prairie Fire podcast, Yuvraj recalled that he was dating an actress who also happened to be shooting in Australia at that time. The legendary all-rounder revealed that the stressful series led to a dramatic series of events for him. Although he asked her to not meet him for some time as he needed to focus on the game, she travelled to Canberra to meet him and that led to a hilarious incident involving the cricketer.

“I was dating an actress, I won't name her; (She is) very good at the moment and very experienced. She was shooting in Adelaide. I told her, listen, let's not meet for a bit because I'm on Australia tour, and need to focus. She followed me to Canberra in the bus. In two Tests, I didn't get many runs. And I was like, 'what are you doing here?' And she was like, ‘I want to spend time with you',” Yuvraj said.

“So, I met her in the night and we began chatting. I told her you need to focus on your career and I need to focus on mine, because I'm on Australia tour and you know what that means. Anyway, we were leaving for Adelaide from Canberra and she packed my suitcase,” he added.

“In the morning, I was like ‘where are my shoes'? She said, ‘I packed them'. I asked, ‘How would I go on the bus'? And she said, 'Wear mine'. She had these pink slip-ons. And I was like, 'Oh my god'. I had to wear those pink slip-ons, and I was carrying my bag in front of my shoes to hide them. The guys saw it, and they clapped for me. I had to wear pink slip-ons to the airport until I bought flip-flops there.”