Jason Roy was bought by Gujarat Titans in the IPL mega auction but pulled out of IPL 2022 saying that the bio-bubble fatigue had taken a toll on him, and that he'd like to spent some quality time with his family. Soon after the England batter was handed a suspended two-match international ban by the England and Wales Cricket Board for reasons still unknown. Speaking about the entire phase, Roy admitted that taking the "short indefinite break" and spending time with his family has rejuvenated him.

Before pulling out of the IPL 2022, Roy had turned up for Quetta Gladiators in the Pakistan Super League, taking the tournament by storm. He smashed 303 runs in just six matches at an average of 50.50 and a sensational strike-rate of 170.22.

Despite his brilliant on-field performances, Roy said that, off the field, mentally things weren't right with him.

"Things mentally weren't right with me at the PSL," Roy was quoted as saying by skysports.com. "I was in a weird place because I was playing good cricket but I wasn't enjoying myself, I wasn't happy and it was just a dark time.

"It was just a good two months to come home and live a normal life for a bit after a tough couple of years.

"(There were) a lot of months away. Over 50 days of hotel quarantine the year before and then having a child in January and having to spend time away from him was just a bit too much."

He added: "I missed the IPL to spend some time at home and it has refreshed my mind and body, and I recognised where I was at with a lot of things.

"So, it is nice to be here now and I'm chomping at the bit to put the badge back on. It's the same for Surrey. I've loved every minute of that.

"It's a nice feeling to be in love with the game again."

Promoted

Jason Roy returned to the England set-up for the ongoing ODI series in Netherlands.

Roy, who scored a single run in England's record total of 498 in the first ODI, redeemed himself by hitting 73 off 60 balls in the second as England took an unassailable 2-0 lead in the series, with the final match to be played at the VRA cricket ground outside Amsterdam.