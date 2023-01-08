One of the greatest cricketers of all time, Virat Kohli, is enjoying a break, away from the game, since the conclusion of the Bangladesh series. Having given the T20I series against Sri Lanka a miss, the batting stalwart is all set to return to the field, wearing India colours for the ODI series against the islanders. However, ahead of the start of the 3-match series, the right-handed batter posted a couple of cryptic stories on Instagram, leaving fans bewildered. He shared a quote by late Bollywood actor Irrfan Khan and a video featuring Hollywood actor Tom Hanks in a couple of stories.

"Wanting fame is a disease and one day I will want to be free from this disease, from this desire. Where fame doesn't matter. Where just experiencing life and being okay is enough," Kohli shared on his Instagram story quoting Irrfan.

"I wish I had known 'this too shal pass'. You feel bad right now? You feel pissed off? You feel angry? This too shall pass. You feel great. You feel like, you know all the answers. You feel like everybody finally gets you," Tom Hanks could be heard saying in the video shared by Kohli.

The reason behind Kohli's Insta stories isn't known but the choice of posts on the social media platform has definitely got fans wondering.

Instagram Stories shared by Virat Kohli

Virat Kohli has been sharing plenty of posts on social media over the last few days. Earlier, he had shared pictures of his vacation with his wife Anushka Sharma as the couple went into the new year 2023 in style.

On the cricketing front, Kohli is expected to join the rest of his teammates soon as the preparations for the ODI series against Sri Lanka are about to start. The first match will take place on January 10. Not just Kohli but even skipper Rohit Sharma and veterans like KL Rahul, Mohammed Shami and Jasprit Bumrah will be back for the assignment.

