VVS Laxman Turns 45, ICC Recalls His Test Legacy

Updated: 01 November 2019 12:19 IST

The International Cricket Council (ICC) shared VVS Laxman's Test career highlights on his 45th birthday.

VVS Laxman turned 45 on Friday. © Twitter

VVS Laxman turned 45 on Friday and the International Cricket Council (ICC) made his birthday special by recalling his legacy as a Test cricketer. In a post on Twitter, the ICC gave a brief about VVS Laxman's Test career and wrote, "2434 of his Test runs came against Australia, including a marathon innings of 281 at Eden Gardens in 2001, which took India to one of their most spectacular victories! Happy birthday to the legendary VVS Laxman".

The Board of Control For Cricket in India (BCCI) referred to VVS Laxman as the "one of the most stylish batsmen" and shared a clip from his best-ever Test knock of 281 runs which came against Australia in 2001.

Cricketer-turned-politician Gautam Gambhir also wished his former teammate VVS Laxman on his birthday and tweeted, "Your very very special wrist technique is still my favorite".

Senior India player Suresh Raina, fast bowler Ishant Sharma, veteran off-spinner Harbhajan Singh also poured in their heartfelt wishes for VVS Laxman.

Laxman retired from international cricket in 2012. Apart from his brilliance in Test cricket, he scored 2338 runs in the One-day Internationals (ODIs) at an average of 30.76. He also scored six centuries and 10 half-centuries in this format.

After his retirement from international cricket, Laxman has been seen serving as an expert during various series, besides being the mentor of Indian Premier League (IPL) franchise SunRisers Hyderabad.

Topics mentioned in this article India India Cricket Team VVS Laxman Suresh Kumar Raina Suresh Raina Cricket
Highlights
  • The ICC shared VVS Laxman's Test career highlights
  • Laxman retired from international cricket in 2012
  • Laxman has been seen serving as an expert during various series
