 
don't
miss
All Sports
Cricket

Virender Sehwag's Classic Birthday Wish For 'My Kung Fu Pandya'

Updated: 11 October 2017 16:24 IST

Hardik Pandya, who shares his birthday with Amitabh Bachchan, also wished the Bollywood superstar.

Virender Sehwag's Classic Birthday Wish For 'My Kung Fu Pandya'
Sehwag wished Hardik Pandya on his birthday in his unique style © Twitter

When Virender Sehwag does something on social media, it's difficult to ignore him. It may not always be the best thing to say - he has got into trouble too - but there is no denying that the former India batsman has a style of his own and like it or not, he does catch your attention. Wednesday was no different as he took to Twitter to wish India all-rounder Hardik Pandya on his 24th birthday.

"Happy Birthday to one of the best modern day entertainer - my Kung Fu Pandya , @hardikpandya7 !" was Sehwag's wish.

Pandya, who shares his birthday with Amitabh Bachchan, also took to Twitter to wish the Bollywood superstar, as did many others.

"A very Happy Birthday to the evergreen @SrBachchan ji...

Great privilege to share my birthday with you and to have shared these memorable moments with you...," he tweeted.

Hardik also got birthday wishes from brother Krunal, who has been a known face in the Indian Premier League, playing for Mumbai Indians.

Hardik has been an integral part of the Indian cricket team and has made his presence felt with some crucial runs in the lower middle-order, as also with his bowling and fielding.

He was in the thick of things in the ODI series against Australia, which India won 4-1, as well as the T20 International series, which is currently underway.

Topics : India Virender Sehwag Hardik Himanshu Pandya Cricket
Get the latest India vs Australia 2017 news, check India vs Australia 2017 schedule and live score. Like us on Facebook or follow us on Twitter for more India vs Australia 2017 updates. You can also download the NDTV Cricket app for Android or iOS
Highlights
  • Sehwag took to Twitter to wish India all-rounder Hardik Pandya
  • Pandya shares his birthday with Amitabh Bachchan
  • Hardik also got birthday wishes from brother Krunal
Related Articles
Sourav Ganguly's Sacrifice Made MS Dhoni The Cricketer He Is Today: Virender Sehwag
Sourav Ganguly's Sacrifice Made MS Dhoni The Cricketer He Is Today: Virender Sehwag
On Zaheer Khan's Birthday, A Hilarious Reminder From Virender Sehwag
On Zaheer Khan's Birthday, A Hilarious Reminder From Virender Sehwag
Virender Sehwag's Tweets Sum Up How He Played Cricket All His Life
Virender Sehwag's Tweets Sum Up How He Played Cricket All His Life
Show Comments
Advertisement

Advertisement

Rankings

  • TEST
  • ODI
  • T20
Rank Team Ratings
1 India 125
2 South Africa 111
3 England 105
4 New Zealand 97
5 Australia 97
Last updated on: 11 October 2017

Poll of the day

© Copyright NDTV Convergence Limited 2017. All rights reserved.