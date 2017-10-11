Virender Sehwag's Classic Birthday Wish For 'My Kung Fu Pandya'

When Virender Sehwag does something on social media, it's difficult to ignore him. It may not always be the best thing to say - he has got into trouble too - but there is no denying that the former India batsman has a style of his own and like it or not, he does catch your attention. Wednesday was no different as he took to Twitter to wish India all-rounder Hardik Pandya on his 24th birthday.

"Happy Birthday to one of the best modern day entertainer - my Kung Fu Pandya , @hardikpandya7 !" was Sehwag's wish.

Pandya, who shares his birthday with Amitabh Bachchan, also took to Twitter to wish the Bollywood superstar, as did many others.

Hardik also got birthday wishes from brother Krunal, who has been a known face in the Indian Premier League, playing for Mumbai Indians.

Hardik has been an integral part of the Indian cricket team and has made his presence felt with some crucial runs in the lower middle-order, as also with his bowling and fielding.

He was in the thick of things in the ODI series against Australia, which India won 4-1, as well as the T20 International series, which is currently underway.