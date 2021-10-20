Happy Birthday Virender Sehwag: Former India Opener Turns 43, Sachin Tendulkar Leads Wishes
Virender Sehwag turned 43 on Wednesday and wishes poured in from all parts of the world on social media for the former India opening batter
Wishes poured in from all across the world on social media as former India opener Virender Sehwag turned 43 on Wednesday. Sehwag's former India teammate Sachin Tendulkar took to Twitter to share a picture with Sehwag and wish his former opening partner. "On the field or off the field, entertainment and laughs never stop when you have Viru around. Happy birthday opening partner," Tendulkar tweeted.
On the field or off the field, entertainment and laughs never stop when you have Viru around.— Sachin Tendulkar (@sachin_rt) October 20, 2021
Happy birthday opening partner! pic.twitter.com/TBfJqj1Nm1
Wasim Jaffer too extended his greetings, saying that he was the difference "between a draw and a result" in Test cricket during his heydays. Sharing a photograph of Sehwag celebrating a milestone in his Test jersey, Jaffer wrote, "Happy Birthday to the man who was often the difference between a draw and a result. Have a great day partner." Jaffer also tagged Sehwag in his post.
Happy Birthday to the man who was often the difference between a draw and a result. Have a great day partner @virendersehwag pic.twitter.com/IW9ArKQcvh— Wasim Jaffer (@WasimJaffer14) October 20, 2021
The Board of Cricket for Control in India (BCCI) celebrated Sehwag's birthday by sharing an info-graphic on him on its official handle.
intl. matches— BCCI (@BCCI) October 20, 2021
intl. runs
Only #TeamIndia cricketer with two Test triple tons
Second batsman to score an ODI double hundred
World T20 & World Cup-winner
Here's wishing @virendersehwag a very happy birthday. pic.twitter.com/kBVgNvhJFf
"374 international matches, 17,253 international runs, only Team India cricketer with two triple tons, second batsman to score an ODI double hundred, 2007 World T20 and 2011 World Cup winner, here is wishing Virender Sehwag a very happy birthday," BCCI captioned the post.
Extending his greetings to Sehwag on his special day, former South African seamer Dale Steyn wrote, "My sharpest knife back home is nicknamed Viru, cuts anything! Happy birthday, pal! Have a great one Virender Sehwag."
My sharpest knife back home is nicknamed Viru, cuts anything!— Dale Steyn (@DaleSteyn62) October 20, 2021
Happy birthday pal!
Have a great one @virendersehwag pic.twitter.com/jyVE93ZLzD
Sehwag's former India teammate Harbhajan Singh tweeted that Sehwag was one such batsman who scared every bowler. Harbhajan also posted the hashtag, 'legend'.
Happy birthday bhai @virendersehwag ek aisa batsman jiska khoff Har bowler k chehre par dikhta tha.. #Legend #HappyBirthdayViru jeo hazaro sal pic.twitter.com/H0lV75wWbE— Harbhajan Turbanator (@harbhajan_singh) October 20, 2021
Virender Sehwag was part of the Indian cricket team that won the inaugural T20 World Cup in 2007, and the 2011 50-over World Cup. He represented India in 104 Tests and 251 ODIs and amassed 8,586 and 8,273 runs, respectively. He also featured in 19 T20 internationals for India and scored 394 runs.