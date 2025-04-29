When Vaibhav Suryavanshi was raining fury on Gujarat Titans in an IPL 2025 match in Jaipur on Monday, the rival skipper Shubman Gill was not on the field. In fact, after top-scoring for GT with a 50-ball 84, the young captain was not on the field. Gill, who did not take the field during Rajasthan's innings, revealed that he was dealing with a minor back spasm. "Felt a little spasm in my back and we have a game a couple of days after this, so the physio didn't want to take a chance," he explained.

Gujarat Titans (GT) captain Shubman Gill admitted that his side was outplayed after Rajasthan Royals (RR) pulled off a record-breaking eight-wicket win at the Sawai Mansingh Stadium, chasing down a stiff target of 210 in just 15.5 overs. Led by a sensational innings from Vaibhab Suryavanshi, who smashed a breathtaking 101 off 38 balls, his fireworks helped RR reach 212/2, as Gujarat Titans were left searching for answers.

Speaking after the defeat, Gill acknowledged that the game slipped away during the powerplay itself.

"They took the game away from us in the powerplay and credit to them for that," Gill said. "There were a couple of things that we could have done better but it's very easy to sit out and say those things. Some chances came early our way, couldn't grab those but in hindsight, I think there are some areas that we need to work on as a group," Gill said.

Despite the setback, Gill maintained that Gujarat Titans are focused on treating each game individually.

"What happened in the previous match - win or lose - we take one game as it is," he said.

"The next match is at Ahmedabad, we have had a good run there, so hopefully we'll be able to continue that,"

Gill also reserved special praise for Vaibhav Suryavanshi, whose brutal assault left Gujarat with no room for recovery.

"It was his day. His hitting was just tremendous and he made full use of his day," the Gujarat skipper admitted.

Coming to the match, GT was put to bat first by RR and half-centuries from skipper Shubman Gill (84 in 50 balls, with five fours and four sixes) and Jos Buttler (50* in 26 balls, with three fours and four sixes) were the top knocks as GT reached 209/4 in 20 overs, with Maheesh Theekshana (2/35) being the top bowler for RR.

In the run-chase, Jaiswal (70* in 40 balls, with nine fours and two sixes) and Vaibhav Suryanvanshi (101 in 38 balls, with seven fours and 11 sixes) blew the opposition out of the water, posting a quickfire 166-run stand in just 71 balls. Later, Riyan Parag (32* in 15 balls, with two fours and two sixes) played a quick cameo, guiding his team to a win in 15.5 overs.

RR is at the eighth spot, with three wins and seven losses, giving them six points. GT is at the third spot, with six wins and three losses, giving them 12 points.

With ANI inputs