DC vs KKR LIVE Score, IPL 2025: Trouble In KKR Camp Amid Losing Streak; Desperate For Win vs DC
Delhi Capitals vs Kolkata Knight Riders LIVE Score, IPL 2025: KKR need a win to keep their fading playoff hopes alive in IPL 2025 vs DC.
DC vs KKR LIVE Score, IPL 2025
Delhi Capitals vs Kolkata Knight Riders IPL 2025, Live Updates: Kolkata Knight Riders (KKR) are aiming to pick up a much-needed win as they take on Delhi Capitals (DC) in their IPL 2025 clash in Delhi. With three wins from nine matches, Ajinkya Rahane-led KKR are at risk of fading away from the IPL 2025 playoffs race. On the other hand, Axar Patel-led DC are in topsy-turvy form despite starting the season well. There has been reported tension within the KKR camp ahead of the match. (Live Scorecard)
IPL 2025 LIVE Updates - DC vs KKR LIVE Score, straight from Arun Jaitley Stadium, New Delhi:
- 17:41 (IST)DC vs KKR LIVE: Discontent dressing roomWith captaincy dilemma, two defeats in three matches, just 3 wins all season, players being underutilised, and now these, the KKR camp does not paint a happy image. What we cannot forget is that they are the defending champions, and have the capability to win games at will if they're firing on all cylinders.
- 17:40 (IST)Delhi Capitals vs Kolkata Knight Riders LIVE: Harshit on GambhirFurther fuel to the fire has been added by KKR pacer Harshit Rana stating to the media that he misses the "thrill" that was provided by Gautam Gambhir in the KKR dressing room. "You also know that Gambhir has an aura, the way he comes and takes the team along," Rana has said.
- 17:38 (IST)DC vs KKR LIVE: Tension in KKR camp?As per reports, a KKR star decided to have dinner with a player of a rival franchise, something which was not approved by KKR head coach Chandrakant Pandit despite both players being of the same nationality. This has reportedly caused some tension in the KKR camp.
- 17:34 (IST)DC vs KKR LIVE: Delhi Capitals in topsy-turvy formLed by Axar Patel, Delhi Capitals had a great start to the season, winning their first 4 games. However, they've hit a bit of an inconsistent patch, losing 3 of their next 5. A win today, however, could see them soar up to top spot in the points table.
- 17:33 (IST)DC vs KKR LIVE: A word on Vaibhav SuryavanshiBefore we enter discussion for today's match, let's just rewind about yesterday's game once. Vaibhav Suryavanshi, 14 years old, making IPL 2025 his personal playground. A breathtaking, record-shattering innings of 101 off 38 balls, something that has left the cricket world in awe and disbelief.
