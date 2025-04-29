Delhi Capitals vs Kolkata Knight Riders IPL 2025, Live Updates: Kolkata Knight Riders (KKR) are aiming to pick up a much-needed win as they take on Delhi Capitals (DC) in their IPL 2025 clash in Delhi. With three wins from nine matches, Ajinkya Rahane-led KKR are at risk of fading away from the IPL 2025 playoffs race. On the other hand, Axar Patel-led DC are in topsy-turvy form despite starting the season well. There has been reported tension within the KKR camp ahead of the match. (Live Scorecard)

IPL 2025 LIVE Updates - DC vs KKR LIVE Score, straight from Arun Jaitley Stadium, New Delhi: