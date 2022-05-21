Virender Sehwag was one of the most devastating openers India have had in Test cricket, with his ability to score runs quickly helping the team take the game away from the opposition. Now, the former opener has named Prithvi Shaw as being the one who "can bring the excitement back in Test cricket." Shaw, like Sehwag, likes to play aggressively at the top of the order. The youngster, however, has not played for India since being dropped after the Adelaide Test during the tour of Australia in 2020-21.

"He is a player who can bring back the excitement in Test cricket," Sehwag said about Shaw on Sports18's 'Home of Heroes'.

He said that Shaw and his Delhi Capitals captain Rishabh Pant can make India a powerhouse in Test cricket.

"Opposition will have to think if 400 would be enough with Shaw and Pant in our ranks," he said.

"Shaw and Pant in one team could help India rule Test cricket, win World Test Championship," he added.

Prithvi Shaw made his Test debut in 2018 against the West Indies in Rajkot and made an instant impact, slamming 134 off 154 deliveries.

That remains his only Test century so far, although he has gone on to score two half-centuries.

In five Tests, he has 339 runs with an average of 42.37.

Shaw, who led India to the Under-19 World Cup title in 2018, has also played six ODIs and a single T20 International.

The 22-year-old recently recovered from typhoid after being hospitalised amid the ongoing Indian Premier League (IPL) 2022 season.