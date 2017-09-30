Virender Sehwag Reveals How He Once Left Sachin Tendulkar Frustrated

Virender Sehwag and Sachin Tendulkar were a nightmare for bowlers when they used to open together for India. The duo have shared a great relationship on and off the field with Sehwag especially effusive in his praise for the 'God of Cricket'. Even after both players retired, this is one partnership that has continued even off the field. However, Sehwag has revealed that it was not all hunky-dory when the duo were batting together and narrated an incident, when India were playing South Africa in 2011, how he left Tendulkar frustrated by some of his antics.

In a free-wheeling chat with Vikram Sathaye on the show 'What The Duck', Sehwag revealed how he annoyed Tendulkar with his singing while the two were batting together.

"Once Sachin paaji and I were batting together against South Africa in 2011. I felt that my focus was not there so I started humming a song and I played the entire first over humming the song, giving a good start. From the other end, paaji came and we met at the middle of the pitch and punched each others' gloves. He said something but I kept humming the song," the swashbuckling opener told Sathaye on 'What The Duck'.

"This happened for 4-5 overs. He would come say something and I would just shake my head and keep humming the song. After that he came up to me and said talk to me but I still kept humming the song. After another over, he told me don't be selfish talk to me. So I finally said that I am in a good rhythm, so let me be in that rhythm. I am singing a song, I am playing well, the partnership is good but he said still talk a little. I said yes but I failed to do that so after that he scolded me a lot," said Sehwag.

Earlier, this week Sehwag took to Twitter to thank Tendulkar for helping him purchase a BMW 730Ld car.

Besides being the brand ambassador of the German car manufacturing company, Tendulkar reportedly owns numerous BMW cars that have been customised for him.

The Sehwag-Tendulkar partnership was widely regarded as among the most destructive in ODI cricket history. The two right-handers dominated bowlers all over the world and propelled India to the final of the 2003 ICC World Cup.

In 93 innings, the duo scored 3,919 runs at an average of 42.13 with 18 fifty-run and 12 hundred-run stands. An opening partnership of 182 runs was their highest.