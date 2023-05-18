Former India cricketer Virender Sehwag shared a piece of suggestion for young cricketers while recalling an incident that involved Prithvi Shaw and Shubman Gill. The cricket legend once did an ad shoot with both the players and they remained on the set for about six hours. However, Sehwag recalled that none of the players came up to him to discuss cricket. He said that if the youngsters need inputs from senior or legendary players, they themselves have to put the efforts.

"He (Prithvi Shaw) did an ad shoot with me. He didn't talk to me about cricket for once. We were there for 6 hours. Shubman Gill was also there. Nobody talked to me. If you want to talk to someone then you have to approach them," Sehwag said on Cricbuzz.

Recalling an incident from 2003-04, Sehwag revealed how he put an effort to talk to legendary India player Sunil Gavaskar about cricket.

"When I was new to the team, I wanted to talk to Sunny Bhai (Gavaskar), so I said to John Wright that 'I'm still a new player, I don't know whether Sunny Gavaskar ji will meet me or not, but you should organise that meeting'. So Wright organised a dinner in 2003-04 for me and I also said that my (opening) partner Aakash Chopra will also come so that we can talk about batting. So he came and had dinner with us. He gave his input and we talked for long. And we were rewarded for that conversation," said the ex-India opener.

"So, you have to make that effort. Sunil Gavaskar won't make an effort to talk to Sehwag or Chopra. You have to request him," revealed Sehwag," he added.