 
don't
miss
All Sports
Cricket

Virender Sehwag Floors Sourav Ganguly With One-Liner After Blazing Fifty In Ice Cricket

Updated: 09 February 2018 12:13 IST

Virender Sehwag came up with a brilliant tweet after his exploits in the first match of Ice Cricket Challenge and the post found a fan in the form of Sourav Ganguly.

Virender Sehwag Floors Sourav Ganguly With One-Liner After Blazing Fifty In Ice Cricket
Virender Sehwag smashed a quickfire half-century in the first match of the Ice Cricket Challenge. © Ice Cricket

Virender Sehwag turned back the clock with a blazing half-century for the Diamonds XI against the Shahid Afridi-led Royals XI at the inaugural St Moritz Ice Cricket Challenge on Thursday. Sehwag wasn't undone by the unusual conditions or distracted by the backdrop of breathtaking Alpine range, hitting five sixes as he scored 62 off 31 balls. Following his exploits in the resort town of St Moritz in temperatures below zero degrees, Sehwag took to Twitter and posted a brilliant one-liner about his knock. The post was a massive hit and also found a fan in the form of ex-India captain Sourav Ganguly.

Ganguly soon replied to Sehwag's tweet.

Courtesy Sehwag's quickfire half-century and Symonds' 40 the Diamonds' XI finished with 164 for nine from 20 overs. Former England batsman Owais Shah was the match-winner, however, hitting five sixes in his innings of 74 as Afridi's team won the match with nearly five overs to spare.

The match, played on a frozen lake with temperatures hovering around minus five degrees, featured former stars like Michael Hussey, Shoaib Akhtar and Mahela Jayawardene.

An artificial turf carpet was used for the match, with players using traditional cricket gear and a pink ball, but wearing normal sports shoes rather than spikes.

"It is an exciting concept and needs to be persisted with and it can only grow in people's minds. It can also help St Moritz become a good sports tourism destination," Sehwag had told PTI.

St Moritz had hosted two Winter Olympic Games in 1928 and 1948 but now the Swiss Tourism wants to promote it actively as a new tourist hub.

Topics : India Cricket Team Virender Sehwag Sourav Ganguly Shahid Afridi Cricket
Get the latest South Africa vs India 2018 news, check South Africa vs India 2018 schedule and live score. Like us on Facebook or follow us on Twitter for more South Africa vs India 2018 updates. You can also download the NDTV Cricket app for Android or iOS
Highlights
  • Virender Sehwag scored 62 off 31 balls
  • Sehwag's team lost to Afridi-led Royals by 6 wickets
  • Sehwag tweeted a brilliant one-liner to sum up his knock
Related Articles
Virender Sehwag Discloses Why He Chose Ravichandran Ashwin As Kings XI Punjab Captain
Virender Sehwag Discloses Why He Chose Ravichandran Ashwin As Kings XI Punjab Captain
IPL 2018: Ravichandran Ashwin Is The New Kings XI Punjab Captain
IPL 2018: Ravichandran Ashwin Is The New Kings XI Punjab Captain
On MS Dhoni
On MS Dhoni's Batting Position, Virender Sehwag's Advice For Virat Kohli
Virat Kohli Will Score 62 ODI Centuries, Predicts Virender Sehwag
Virat Kohli Will Score 62 ODI Centuries, Predicts Virender Sehwag
Virender Sehwag Says Virat Kohli An Upgraded Version Of Sourav Ganguly
Virender Sehwag Says Virat Kohli An Upgraded Version Of Sourav Ganguly
Show Comments
Advertisement

Advertisement

Rankings

  • TEST
  • ODI
  • T20
Rank Team Ratings
1 India 121
2 South Africa 115
3 Australia 104
4 New Zealand 100
5 England 99
Last updated on: 14 February 2018

Poll of the day

Advertisement

© Copyright NDTV Convergence Limited 2018. All rights reserved.