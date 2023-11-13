Former India cricketers Virender Sehwag and Diana Edulji were inducted into the ICC Hall of Fame on Monday along with former Sri Lanka star Aravinda de Silva. Sehwag was a terror for bowlers during his playing days because of his attacking approach. He played a crucial role in providing flying starts to India, be it in ODIs or in Test Cricket. On the other hand, Edulji played a crucial role as a trailblazer for women's cricketers in India for many decades.

"I would like to thank the ICC and the jury for inducting me with this honour," Sehwag said as quoted by ICC.

"I feel extremely grateful for having spent a great part of my life doing what I loved most, 'hitting the cricket ball'.

"I would also like to thank my family, friends, people I played with, and countless people who prayed for me selflessly."

Left-arm orthodox spinner Edulji, who took more than 100 wickets for India, also expressed her happiness on being felicitated with the honour.

"At the outset, I would like to thank the ICC and the Jury for having selected me to be inducted in the ICC Hall Of Fame 2023," Edulji said.

"It indeed is a great honour to be the first Indian Women Cricketer to be inducted and join a galaxy of cricketers, male and female from across the world.

"I am delighted to be considered for this award. It's not only a proud moment for me, my family and friends but also for BCCI and Indian Women's Cricket."