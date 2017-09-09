Virender Sehwag Congratulates Parthiv Patel For This Feat, Leaves Twitter In Splits

Virender Sehwag has made it a habit of having fun on social media at the expense of some of his former teammates. Be it their birthday or an achievement, Sehwag makes it a point to wish them but it comes at a price. Just a week back, the former India opener had dubbed lanky pacer Ishant Sharma 'Burj Khalifa' while wishing him on his birthday and on Saturday trained his guns on Parthiv Patel. The wicket-keeper batsman won plaudits for reaching 10,000 first-class runs and among the well-wishers was a certain Virender Sehwag.

Parthiv had replied to a tweet, thanking Deep Dasgupta, another former India cricketer, for his good wishes.

Replying on the same thread, Sehwag wrote: "10,000 mubarak PP urf CC !".

10,000 mubarak PP urf CC ! https://t.co/aRIkLTFbpp — Virender Sehwag (@virendersehwag) September 9, 2017

Now what 'CC' exactly refers to is a question that can only be answered by Sehwag but Twitterati were quick to come up with their guesses.

Other cricketers like Ajit Agarkar and Harbhajan Singh too congratulated Parthiv for reaching the landmark.

Parthiv, who made his debut for India in Tests back in 2002, last donned the India whites in December 2016 against England in Chennai. The 32-year-old last played an ODI for India in February 2012.

The wicket-keeper batsman has been a regular in the Indian Premier League (IPL) and after impressing for Chennai Super Kings in the earlier seasons, he has become an integral part of the Mumbai Indians team.