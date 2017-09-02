Virender Sehwag Calls Ishant Sharma 'Burj Khalifa', Wishes Him On His Birthday

Virender Sehwag took to Twitter to wish Ishant Sharma on his birthday.

Virender Sehwag took to Twitter to wish Ishant Sharma on his birthday. © AFP

Former Indian cricketer Virender Sehwag, who is quite active on Twitter and is famous for trolling people and even himself at times, took to the micro-blogging site on Saturday to extend his warm wishes to Indian cricketer Ishant Sharma, who is celebrating his 29th birthday today. In his own unique style, Sehwag once again trolled the young seamer as he addressed him as 'Burj Khalifa ji.' However, the former Indian opener made the wish even more interesting as he uploaded a photo of an 'unusual portrait of a Victorian Lady', dated 1840, which resembles much like the funny face Ishant made to mock the Australian captain Steve Smith during the Test series against Australia earlier this year.

Happy Birthday @ImIshant .

Burj Khalifa ji , found out your trainer. Keep entertaining and stay blessed. pic.twitter.com/Zi1vqIo0N2 — Virender Sehwag (@virendersehwag) September 2, 2017

Sehwag captioned the tweet as, "Happy Birthday @ImIshant. Burj Khalifa ji , found out your trainer. Keep entertaining and stay blessed."

Along with Sehwag, Sachin Tendulkar, Mohammed Shami, Rohit Sharma were among others to wish the young pacer on his birthday.

Many many happy returns of the day, @ImIshant! Stay blessed! pic.twitter.com/mS9xLv7O6K — sachin tendulkar (@sachin_rt) September 2, 2017

Many many happy returns of the day ishant @ImIshant — Mohammed Shami (@MdShami11) September 2, 2017

Many happy returns bro may the wicket list continue to grow just like your hair. Have a great day @ImIshant — Rohit Sharma (@ImRo45) September 2, 2017

Apart from the cricketing fraternity, Prashanti Singh and Divya Singh, Indian basketball players, also wished their brother-in-law. They captioned the tweet as " Happy birthday brother-in-law @ImIshant. Have a great time"

Happy birthday brother-in-law @ImIshant

Have a great time pic.twitter.com/qn1KuunijU — Prashanti Singh (@prashanti14) September 2, 2017

Wishing you a very happy b day to a great human being @ImIshant . may god bless you with everything you wish. Have a blessed year ahead.. pic.twitter.com/Y3XryiMWZV — Divya Singh (@Divyasingh04) September 2, 2017

Ishant Sharma, who played his last ODI against Australia at Sydney in January 2016, got married to Indian basketball player Pratima Singh on December 10 2016. Ishant has played 80 One-Dayers for India with 115 wickets to his name.